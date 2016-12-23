AFTER wrapping up harvest last week Canna grower Katrina Sasse was looking forward to a break.

Katrina, who farms 8000 hectares with parents Richard and Bernadette Sasse, said the family was happy with the "normal yields and normal proteins" they have yielded this harvest.

"It's been great to hear the reports of the amazing yields a lot of people have had, but for our farm considering we only received 288 millimetres of growing-season rainfall we are pretty happy with what we have achieved," she said.

Like many across the State the family felt the impacts of frost in its Mace wheat.

"We normally get a little bit, but this year we weren't expecting so much and there was no significant difference between early sown versus late sown - anything that was in those pockets of lower areas was impacted," she said.

The family will trial new wheat variety Sceptre to supercede the current mainstay Mace in 2017.

Next year will be a busy one for Katrina who was awarded a Nuffield scholarship to investigate how to increase women's participation in agriculture.