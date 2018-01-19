CAPACITY constraints will not hinder CBH Group’s ability to deliver the bulk of this season’s WA harvest to export destinations.

Logistics customer service manager Michelle Smallman admitted that while the prospect of handling a record 16.6 million tonnes harvest the previous season had initially caused some reservations, there were no such concerns this season.

“It simply highlights the operational difference between seasons, last year with a bumper crop we were just focussed on getting grain to port and loaded, this year it’s on being agile,” Ms Smallman said.

As an example of agility, she said CBH had recently released additional port capacity in Albany to try and facilitate that market.

While the Albany port zone had one of the State’s biggest harvests, shipping demand out of the port had been less than anticipated, so the release of extra capacity might help encourage its greater usage, she said.

CBH handles 98 per cent of bulk grains exports out of WA and more than three quarters of that is sold on a cost and freight rate – essentially a delivered price.

Its marketers and traders sell grain at prices that include a freight allocation based on an indicative freight cost and vessel availability provided by in-house shipping specialists.

Once a sale is locked in, CBH calls a tender for shipping with the aim of using competition between ship owners and brokers to keep the actual freight cost below the indicative price – the whole process usually takes two days or less to finalise shipping arrangements.

One of Ms Smallman’s main roles is to manage the shipping capacity allocations – essentially a berth booking system – at CBH’s dedicated berths at Kwinana, Geraldton, Albany and Esperance ports.

“My customers include Trevor (Lucas, head of CBH’s marketing and trading division) and his team, but also all of the other marketers that he is competing against to buy grain.

“CBH operations has at any given time a minimum of 10 export marketers using our supply chain in any given year and that can flex up or down, depending on the season.