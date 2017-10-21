 

Unlocking germination codes

MIKE FOLEY
21 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Scientists hope their research will lead to genome-editing to produce reliable and predictable germination in commercial crop varieties.
WASTED beer is a good metaphor for the motivation of Australian scientists who are trying to take control of germination in commercial crops.

“Malting barley is essentially a controlled germination and if it doesn’t behave as expected, then you’ll end up with bad beer, foaming fermentation towers and a huge amount of lost money,” said La Trobe University’s Dr Mathew Lewsey.

He works at the University’s Centre for AgriBioscience, which in collaboration with the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence in Plant Energy Biology and The University of Western Australia, has just published some encouraging results for gene editing technology.

The team is hoping its work will pave the way for genome-editing to produce reliable, predictable germination in commercial crop varieties.

Seed dormancy has a significant factor for crop breeders, who work to control it and the impacts to commercial yields.

“They breed carefully to control it in many crops because it affects their yields enormously,” Dr Lewsey said.

“Farmers want uniformity in the scale and rate of germination so they end up with nice, clean paddocks with no nasty surprises.”

To date, the studies used the ‘lab rat’ plant small relative of cabbage, the Arabidopsis, which has “nice easy genomics that are small and convenient to work with”.

“Our research is trying to find patterns in big data,” Dr Lewsey said.

“Working with big data is one thing, but generating useful information is another.

“We randomly pulled nine genes (of the 30 identified) to confirm is they actually changed the rate of germination, and they all did.

“They are robust predictions.”

Dr Lewsey’s colleague Dr Reena Narsai, from the ARC Centre of Excellence in Plant Energy Biology, said the aim was to apply these findings to commercial opportunities.

“Our next move is to transfer our findings from the model research plant Arabidopsis into crop plants such as barley and rice,” Dr Narsai said.

She said new cultivars of plants that germinate as growers want would be permanently modified so that, when those plants were propagated, their seeds and the offspring from those would all have the new behaviour.

“We will look to generate varieties that have accelerated or slowed-down germination and will study how they control the genetic switches that turn this off and on,” Dr Narsai said.

Dr Lewsey expects research on genes in commercial crops to kick off in a couple of years.

“The ideal end point is to proide farmers with seeds that we can predict exactly how they will behave, so there are no surprises from one season to next.”

