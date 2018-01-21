A GRAINS Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Farm Business Update will be held in Yuna on Thursday, February 8.

Farm Business Updates provide a unique forum for growers and advisers to learn from – and network with – leading industry professionals and the Yuna event will be held at the town’s community centre.

The Yuna Update will follow similar events at Cunderdin and Kojonup on February 5 and 6.

GRDC Western Regional Panel chairman Peter Roberts said the Updates were aimed at both growers and advisers.

“The Farm Business Updates will this year cover issues and information that is very relevant to many growers’ businesses, including succession planning, managing risk and developing emotional and mental fortitude,” Mr Roberts said.

The Yuna event will cover a range of topics, presented by expert speakers, including:

p Economic drivers and trends impacting on farming businesses (Stephen Koukoulas, Market Economics managing director)

p Farm generational transfer – structures and processes to ensure it is a success for both generations (Stephen Park, Pacer Legal)

p Refocussing after a difficult year. Strategic and tactical decisions to focus on (Rob Grima, Planfarm Geraldton)

p Managing risk – what is the potential role of multi-peril crop insurance? (Richard Brake, Farmanco)

p Lessons from developing an off-farm business (John Warr, Waringa Farming Pty Ltd)

p Making it work across generations – a family farm case study (grower Leo Delahunty, Templemore Partners, Murtoa in Victoria)

p Developing emotional and mental fortitude for the road ahead (Dennis Hoiberg, Lessons Learnt Consulting).

To register or for more information, visit grdc.com.au/events.