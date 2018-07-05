 

Value of chaff carts put to the test

05 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
AgPro Management consultant, Ed Riggall has been validating the anecdotal evidence of the value of chaff heaps as a stock feed option for the past three years and has proven that there is money to be made from using chaff heaps (and probably chaff lines) as a summer feed source for sheep.
AgPro Management consultant, Ed Riggall has been validating the anecdotal evidence of the value of chaff heaps as a stock feed option for the past three years and has proven that there is money to be made from using chaff heaps (and probably chaff lines) as a summer feed source for sheep.

CHAFF carts have been doing a great job in the battle against herbicide-resistant weeds and are finding a valuable niche, particularly in mixed farming enterprises in western and southern cropping regions.

AgPro management consultant Ed Riggall has been validating the anecdotal evidence of the value of chaff heaps as a stock feed option for the past three years and has proven that there is money to be made from using chaff heaps (and probably chaff lines) as a summer feed source for sheep.

“Using paired paddocks on farms in different regions, we measured the changes in sheep weight over a period of six weeks and compared the performance of sheep grazing paddocks with chaff piles with that of sheep from the same flock grazing paddocks where the chaff had been spread,” Mr Riggall said.

“Data was collected in canola, wheat, oats and barley fields in eight locations in Western Australia over three years.”

Mr Riggall analysed the feed value of the chaff heaps from different crops and while the results varied considerably, canola was a consistent performer.

This is due mainly to the higher protein level compared to cereals, which enables the chaff piles to be better digested.

The cereal chaff heaps were all similar in feed value with about four per cent crude protein, indicating that provision of additional protein, such as lupin grain, would be required for the sheep to make full use of cereal chaff piles.

“The results showed that sheep on chaff piles gained an average of two kilograms in the first three weeks – 500 grams more than sheep grazing stubbles (no chaff heaps),” he said.

“At the end of six weeks grazing the sheep with access to chaff piles had gained about 100g while sheep without access to the chaff piles had lost almost 2kg compared to their starting weight.”

In Merino flocks this small positive net gain per head for sheep grazing chaff heaps is worth a serious amount of money, spread across the whole mob, in the form of improved condition score, increased lambing percentages and reduced summer feed costs.

When you add in the value of chaff management as a weed seed control measure to combat herbicide resistant weeds, the return quickly pays for the investment in a new chaff cart.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) is currently funding a three-year demonstration site with the Gillamii group based in Cranbrook, WA to further evaluate the value of grazing chaff heaps.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
YAAAY - " Diversification " was necessary in the late 1980's. "Transition " is what is needed
light grey arrow
We all know this is just political rhetoric verses a Liberal Federal government and a Labor
light grey arrow
Time for the industry to stop shifting blame on to everyone else and take responsibility for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables