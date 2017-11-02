 

WA growers set to miss out on premiums

GREGOR HEARD
02 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Malcolm Bartholomaeus, Bartholomaeus Consulting, expects SA and WA grain prices to fall when the headers start rolling.
Malcolm Bartholomaeus, Bartholomaeus Consulting, expects SA and WA grain prices to fall when the headers start rolling.

WITH all the focus on the shortage of grain on the east coast the sluggish international grain market has flown largely under the radar in Australia.

However, analysts are warning farmers in the export-focused grain producing States, South Australia and Western Australia, will have to contend with prices much closer to world parity without the roaring basis premium boosting east coast prices.

Malcolm Bartholomaeus, Bartholomaeus Consulting, said he expected basis in the two western States to dip, particularly when harvest started in earnest.

“When the headers start rolling and growers start selling I would imagine pricing will come under pressure,” Mr Bartholomaeus said.

“The harvest selling will force prices down closer to international parity.”

Mr Bartholomaeus said currently Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures, used as the benchmark for calculating basis figures, were slightly behind physical values trading across the world.

“This is primarily due to the price the Russians are getting for their wheat in the Middle East, the relatively strong Russian currency is keeping those prices up,” Mr Bartholomaeus said.

Chicago futures have picked up this week on a combination of small concerns regarding whether that may impact the 2018 northern hemisphere crop and investors buying back short positions.

In good news for SA and WA growers, Mr Bartholomaeus said prices would not simply fall off a cliff come harvest.

“There is a certain amount of inelastic demand and grain exporters will have to purchase grain to honour their shipping slots so that will be supportive of pricing.”

He also said potential demand for intra-country shipments of grain, should the SA and WA discount to Brisbane and Newcastle grow too large, would also keep prices from sinking too low.

Basis has been the major driver behind SA and WA prices lagging behind the east coast for much of the season.

Earlier in the month the positive basis for the Newcastle port zone, New South Wales, was $106 a tonne, which fell to $73/t in the Kwinana port zone servicing much of the WA wheatbelt down to just $50/t in the Adelaide port zone, South Australia.

Mr Bartholomaeus said with harvest pressure, even allowing for the continued demand, falls in the figure could be expected.

“You could see the Adelaide number get down as low as positive $25/t.”

He said this would reduce prices for wheat back to just over $200/t.

“It could work out to an upcountry value of $210/t or so in South Australia if basis was to come back,” Mr Bartholomaeus said

In spite of the lower prices on offer, farmers in SA and WA in general are likely to be far happier with their 2017-18 performance than their counterparts in drought-ravaged Queensland and NSW.

While there are areas, particularly in northern WA, that are severely moisture stressed, large tracts of both States’ cropping belts are expecting average to slightly below-average yields, with standout regions, such as the south-east of South Australia and WA’s Esperance and Albany port zones likely to do better.

Cheryl Kalisch Gordon, Rabobank senior grains analyst, said summer cropping prospects would be critical in determining east coast grain values this year.

Already, prices have fallen for winter crop in line with strong rainfall in key summer cropping areas as feeders factor in a sorghum crop into supply and demand estimates from March onwards.

“There have been good falls in some areas and if this continues it may have a negative impact on winter crop prices leading into harvest,” Dr Kalisch Gordon said.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables