ELDERS Past Employees Association (EPEA) held a get together and membership drive at the historic Prince of Wales Hotel, Bunbury, last week and the response was overwhelming.

President Richard Gapper welcomed more than 50 attendees and had a hard time quietening the mob, relishing catching up, telling tales and reminiscing about all manner of events, most of which had undoubtedly been significantly embellished over time.

Formerly known as the Retired Officers Association, which was started by Elders former State manager Alf Buttrose 53 years ago, the organisation recently changed its name to EPEA to be more inclusive and accommodate current employees.

A sign of the times then and still the case today, many in attendance had worn different coloured shirts other than pink during their careers, but that proved an irrelevance as the camaraderie for the agricultural industry, their clients and each other shone through.

In his welcome address Mr Gapper said EPEA currently had 138 members, 90 per cent of whom were aged 70 years or older.

The oldest on the day was Peter Candy who will turn 93 in May and travelled to Bunbury with Peter Moulton, Kevin Kerr, Ross Coole and Vern Winter.

As outlined by EPEA secretary David McManus that car load had an average age of 85.5 years, an average of 43.4 years of service to Elders and an average of 27.5 years membership to the association.

“You can see why we are keen to encourage new members,” Mr Gapper said.

“With support like this it would be our hope to hold an annual meeting in Bunbury, probably in March.

“Currently we have two meetings and an AGM each year – a Christmas function in Perth in December, one in Mandurah in February and another in Perth’s northern suburbs in July.

“It’s a great chance for like-minded people to get together over a few beers, have lunch and have a yarn.”

Mr Gapper said the association received much-appreciated financial support from Elders Limited and it was pleasing the company always made the effort to have some members of its senior management team attend every function.