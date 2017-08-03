 

All roads lead to Kulin in October

03 Aug, 2017 11:29 AM
From humble beginnings in 1995 the Kulin Bush Races has become an iconic event on the WA rural calendar and is worth the trip.
THE Kulin Bush Races has teamed up with the Kulin Community Bank, a branch of Bendigo Bank, for the 22nd annual bush races that will now be called The Kulin Community Bank Bush Races.

The Kulin Community Bank will be the naming rights partner for the next three years with this year’s event being held on October 6-8.

Committee president Graeme Robertson said this was a fantastic outcome because the Community Bank had been a huge supporter of the Bush Races since it first started.

“We chose to partner with the Kulin Community Bank because essentially the community banking model is built on similar foundations to that of the Bush Races in that we both exist to put dollars back into our communities,” Mr Robertson said.

“When you bank with your local Community Bank your funds stay in the community and go towards local projects which improve community life for everyone.

“The Bush Races is also predominantly about bringing people into our region, achieving a sense of community pride and putting profits back into community projects such as school programs, aged care, local emergency services and we are big supporters of the Royal Flying Doctors.”

This year’s Bush Races program includes an open-air concert on the Friday evening to watch the full moon rise over Jilakin Lake, a six-horse race program, barrel racing, children’s entertainment, fireworks, food and live music all weekend.

Camping is available from Wednesday, October 4 for $30 per night, per vehicle (cash only) and only available with a valid ticket to the 2017 Kulin Bush Races.

Camping is free on the Friday and Saturday nights with a valid ticket event.

Camping is also available at the Kulin Caravan Park, 15 kilometres from the race track.

Reservations can be made to the caretaker on 0439 469 850.

There is also a 72-hour free RV rest stop in town.

The event was formed in 1995 after a lot of businesses had closed down in the Wheatbelt.

The Kulin Shire held a public meeting to try and reinvigorate the community and the Kulin Bush Races was born.

From those humble beginnings the event has grown to become a must-attend event for many people from all over the State.

