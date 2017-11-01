AUSTRALIA is gearing up to celebrate one of its most culturally, economically and historically important sectors: agriculture.

Fostering a sense of pride in agriculture among all Australians is the motivation behind a new national initiative, National Agriculture and Related Industry Day.

The brainchild of high-profile business owner Gina Rinehart, the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) will take the lead in running National AgDay, supported by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and former deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and a host of farm industry groups.

“This is a day for the people who grow food, eat food and move food,” said NFF president Fiona Simson.

“On AgDay there are many ways you can rejoice in our primary production prowess.”

A major aim for National AgDay is to light a fire in backyard barbecues and get prime produce sizzling in the city and country – from Brunswick to Brisbane, Bunbury to Birdsville and beyond.

“Why not host a lunch with all Aussie-produce making up the menu, fire up a community barbecue and raise money for a good cause or simply share a pic of fabulous food or fibre on your social media networks?” Ms Simson said.

Ms Rinehart, Hancock Prospecting Group executive chairwoman and Kidman & Co executive chairwoman, said National AgDay was about recognising the contribution agriculture makes to Australia’s economic and social fabric.

“In 2016-2017 agricultural production was valued at $60 billion – that’s on-farm alone,’’ Ms Rinehart said.

“Agriculture is Australia’s second largest export industry.

“The farm sector is also the powerhouse behind our regional communities.

“No matter what town it is in Australia, agriculture provides employment opportunities and supports small businesses that keep our country towns ticking.”

Mr Joyce, who up until Friday was the Federal Agriculture Minister said all Australians could feel a sense of pride in the nation’s contribution to feeding and clothing the world.

“Australian produce is renowned and enjoyed the world over – from our chickpeas in India, our lamb in Saudi Arabia, Aussie beef in fine Japanese restaurants and Australian wine across the globe,” Mr Joyce said.

“The enviable properties of Australian wool and cotton see it featured on runways in Paris and Milan as well as on the backs of everyday global citizens.”

National AgDay will be held on Tuesday, November 21 and the website has a bunch of handy tips on how to get involved.

Fairfax Agricultural Media, publisher of Farm Weekly, is the media partner of AgDay.