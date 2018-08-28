A NEW-LOOK leadership team will drive AgConnectWA into 2019, in what the committee hopes will be a strong and steady year for the WAFarmers young agricultural group.

Lake King farmer Henry Gratte was formally elected president of the new committee at the 2018 AgConnectWA annual general meeting in Fremantle recently.

Mr Gratte joined the committee in 2016 and has been acting president of the group since former president Hayley Goad stepped down in February.

After an action-packed year Mr Gratte praised the previous committee for its efforts in running several successful events, including two regional roadshows, a cocktail party and this year’s conference.

“I’d like thank the committee this year, they’ve all put in a lot of hard work,” Mr Gratte said.

“The committee members have all grown within themselves and pulled together really well, which has been pleasing to watch.”

Mr Gratte is joined at the helm of the leadership team by Beaumont farmer Brett South, who has stepped up from the committee to deputy president.

Mr South said he was eager to continue the efforts of the previous AgConnectWA leadership group to promote the agriculture industry to the next generation.

“We want to try new things – the past couple of years have been a bit hard with people coming and going – but we’re back on our feet, we’re going pretty strong, we’ve had a good year,” Mr South said.

Six general committee members were also elected to the AgConnectWA leadership group, with a record amount of nominations this year.

There were plenty of fresh faces, with five new members elected to the team which includes Tiffany Davey, Tom Lamond, Lavinia Wehr, Tom Curnow, Lucy Morris and Geoff Dwyer.