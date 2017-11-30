 

Community spirit rocked at Kalannie

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
30 Nov, 2017 08:05 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
More than 1100 people made their way to the Kalannie Town Oval on Saturday night for the Who Stopped the Rain Wheatbelt Regional Revival concert.
More than 1100 people made their way to the Kalannie Town Oval on Saturday night for the Who Stopped the Rain Wheatbelt Regional Revival concert.

THERE wasn’t a more proud community than Kalannie on Saturday night, as more than 1100 people made their way to the Wheatbelt town to watch Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Proud Mary.

The band headlined a night of entertainment at the Kalannie Town Oval as part of the Who Stopped the Rain Wheatbelt Regional Revival concert, organised by local farmers to lift community spirits during what has been a disappointing harvest for many in the region.

Buses from the surrounding towns of Dalwallinu, Wongan Hills, Koorda, Dowerin, Mukinbudin, Beacon and Cadoux transported hundreds of people to and from the family event, while others brought caravans, camper trailers and swags to camp onsite.

With tunes such as Who’ll Stop The Rain and Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Proud Mary provided fitting entertainment for the crowd, along with The Johnny Cash Tribute band and young performers C & J Rocking.

It was in mid-July when the season was at its driest that the organising group made up of Burakin farmers Jack and Viv Brennan and Andrew and Kirsten Tunstill decided to hold the concert, which evolved into an event much larger than anticipated.

Mr Brennan said expectations were exceeded over the weekend thanks to overwhelming community support, with more than 25 local and agricultural businesses throwing their support behind the show.

He said local police and ambulance volunteers also contributed to the success of the night.

“This show would not have happened if it wasn’t for the unbelievable generosity of the businesses in the Wheatbelt, many of them not in immediate drought,” Mr Brennan said.

“I just couldn’t believe the way these people wanted to jump on board with donations, many of them said we’re all in this together.

“The community of Kalannie has just been fantastic, nothing was too much to ask for, the way they donated machinery and their time, nothing was too big of an effort.”

It has been a tough year for the north eastern Wheatbelt, with many growers suffering one of the driest starts to the season on record.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Goodlands Station recorded just 152 millimetres of rain to the end of September this year, much of which fell outside of the growing season and after July.

While finishing rains in September and October made significant improvements to several crops in the region, they came too late for the many growers who cut back their programs or sprayed out paddocks.

According to the Grains Institute of WA’s (GIWA), areas in the north east Kwinana zone around Kalannie and Beacon were some of the driest regions in the State with very low rainfall.

Grain deliveries in the area are expected to be well below average, with some growers just hoping to get their seed back.

Mr Brennan said the purpose of the event was to celebrate the resilience of the Wheatbelt community and get growers off-farm to escape the stresses of the season.

Wheatbelt Men’s Health was on-hand at the concert offering free mental health advice, which Mr Brennan said was very well received.

The success of the event has prompted calls for another event next year, which Mr Brennan hinted was “in the pipeline”.

He hoped the next event would be held under more positive circumstances.

“With a bit of luck and a bit more rain this time next year we’ll all be talking about how long the line-up of trucks were at our local bins,” Mr Brennan said.

“We’re just over the moon it was such a great night, we’re really proud of everybody.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables