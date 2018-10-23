AFTER a week and a half on the road WA truckers Glenn ‘Yogi’ Kendall, his sidekick Peter Wright and their travelling companions accomplished the “trip of a lifetime”.

The Great Southern Hearts – Drive For Life organisers started their journey from Kojonup to Gunnedah, New South Wales, to deliver much-needed supplies to drought-affected farmers last month with “amazing” support from the WA community, according to Mr Kendall.

He has made the trip east “500-600 times” in his outback trucking career but “this one was the best ever”.

“When we left Kojonup people were lining the road for the first two hours,” Mr Kendall said.

“There was about 100 people at Katanning and others on the side of the road waiting for us to pass by.

“Everywhere we went like, Borden, Ongerup, Broomehill – it was mad – there was a truly awesome spirit.

“When we stopped at Salmon Gums about 100-150 people turned out for a fundraiser for the Country Women’s Association Drought Appeal.

“We raised about $850 which was an amazing response and a really positive start to the trip.”

From there the convoy, which consisted of eight trucks, including two road trains, ventured across the Nullarbor with supporting vehicles and caravans.

They stopped at key locations along the way including Eucla, Ceduna, Kimba, Mildura, Hay and Cowra before finishing up at Gunnedah (near Tamworth).

“We took about $100,000 worth of produce,” Mr Kendall said.

All of the produce, which included hay, feed, pellets, and any other personal necessities (for the whole family), was donated from local farmers, community groups and the public.

The Drive for Life, which will be filmed by Outback Truckers and will shown over a few episodes, was about more than just delivering the supplies farmers needed – it was also about the need for the agricultural community to share its stories and to raise awareness of the issues facing people who live and work in the bush.

Mr Kendall said the response from everyone along the way was “amazing”.