AFTER a week and a half on the road WA truckers Glenn ‘Yogi’ Kendall, his sidekick Peter Wright and their travelling companions accomplished the “trip of a lifetime”.
The Great Southern Hearts – Drive For Life organisers started their journey from Kojonup to Gunnedah, New South Wales, to deliver much-needed supplies to drought-affected farmers last month with “amazing” support from the WA community, according to Mr Kendall.
He has made the trip east “500-600 times” in his outback trucking career but “this one was the best ever”.
“When we left Kojonup people were lining the road for the first two hours,” Mr Kendall said.
“There was about 100 people at Katanning and others on the side of the road waiting for us to pass by.
“Everywhere we went like, Borden, Ongerup, Broomehill – it was mad – there was a truly awesome spirit.
“When we stopped at Salmon Gums about 100-150 people turned out for a fundraiser for the Country Women’s Association Drought Appeal.
“We raised about $850 which was an amazing response and a really positive start to the trip.”
From there the convoy, which consisted of eight trucks, including two road trains, ventured across the Nullarbor with supporting vehicles and caravans.
They stopped at key locations along the way including Eucla, Ceduna, Kimba, Mildura, Hay and Cowra before finishing up at Gunnedah (near Tamworth).
“We took about $100,000 worth of produce,” Mr Kendall said.
All of the produce, which included hay, feed, pellets, and any other personal necessities (for the whole family), was donated from local farmers, community groups and the public.
The Drive for Life, which will be filmed by Outback Truckers and will shown over a few episodes, was about more than just delivering the supplies farmers needed – it was also about the need for the agricultural community to share its stories and to raise awareness of the issues facing people who live and work in the bush.
Mr Kendall said the response from everyone along the way was “amazing”.
“It was a bit of a mixed bag,” Mr Kendall said.
He said when they arrived in Hay, NSW, the people said they had it “pretty good” and there were others in more need than them and so they loaded up more supplies from them and “distributed out of Hay for the CWA dry good charity run to people at Balranald”.
“Unloading was the most fulfilling part of the trip but also the most painful,” Mr Kendall said.
“When you looked them in the eye you could see the hurt and that was really hard.
“It was really bitter sweet.”
Mr Kendall said the convoy had a 20-minute chat with “Scomo” (Prime Minister Scott Morrison) over the phone and other politicians and industry representatives turned up to show their support and appreciation for their efforts.
While the adventure may be over, with official promotions finished and orders from the CWA stopped, there was still more that could be done.
Mr Kendall said the truckers were all “flat out now” running their businesses in order to put some money back in the bank after a week and a half without pay and a $6000 fuel bill to cover.
Despite the costs involved that wouldn’t deter them from doing something again, with the next hay run scheduled after harvest in January.
“We still have four loads of hay sitting there because we didn’t have enough trucks to take them,” he said.
Mr Wright said the trip was an “emotional rollercoaster” but he was looking forward to doing it again.
“I’ll be going again at the end of the month,” Mr Wright said.
“The despair and look on their faces was indescribable and they need to know that people care.”
Mr Wright said the convoy included “a good group of blokes” who loved to have a good laugh.
“We tried to put a smile on peoples faces,” he said.
“We like to have fun.
“We got that feel-good factor when we delivered the supplies but it was about more than that.”
Mr Wright said he was amazed by the support of people for a plan that was “all organised around a chat over the fuel bowsers”.
He will also be involved in the hay drive in January when about 60-70 road trains head east to deliver more hay.
Information and photographs of Drive for Life can be found at greatsouthernhearts.com.au.