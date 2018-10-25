 

Firearms carrier licence approved in WA

AIDAN SMITH
25 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
WA Police have approved Australia Post’s application to once again be an authorised commercial carrier of firearms, to the delight of firearms traders and sporting shooters across WA.

On the weekend Federal Minister for Regional Services and Sport Bridget McKenzie welcomed the decision when she attended the opening of the new Mobile Air Gun Range at the Sporting Shooters’ Association of Australia’s SHOT Expo at the Claremont Showgrounds, Perth.

Australia Post was removed from the list of approved firearm carriers late last year.

“For regional Western Australians looking to legally trade firearms or secure firearms for use on their properties and remote stations, there was simply no other rational way to organise transport,” Ms McKenzie said,

“It’s one thing to live in a city and be able to engage private carriers, but in the country they simply don’t have a footprint.

“This made it very difficult for people to conduct their business, particularly in a State the size of WA.”

The WA Nationals Police spokesman Martin Aldridge said a working group had been working behind the scenes to outline how vital Australia Post was to the carriage process.

“I was happy to write to Australia Post on their behalf to outline the problems their lack of carriage licence was causing to remote residents with senator John ‘Wacka’ Williams also raising the issue in the Senate,” Ms McKenzie said.

“Through our joint efforts we have been able to have Australia Post’s position as a licensed carrier reconsidered and they have now been able to gain a licence.

“This is a sensible decision which recognises just how important Australia Post is to the lives of regional and remote Australians.”

Sporting Shooters’ Association of Australia WA president Ron Bryant is hoping the approval will make business easier.

“Most traders in Australia aren’t big multi-nationals but are small business owners and family operations,” Mr Bryant said.

“This licence change helps keep our costs down and keeps us viable and competitive.”

Australia Post will upgrade some of its post offices to meet the legal conditions of the licence and resume its carriage operations next year.

Mr Aldridge said after the Australia Post ruling last year, firearms dealers had found it very difficult to transport firearms to and from manufacturers, other dealers, and customers due to the small number, limited coverage and high cost of alternative commercial carriers.

His party responded by forming an internal firearms working group, meeting with key stakeholders and continued to pressure the State government to review the policy.

“With the vast distances in WA, it is important for regional communities to have an accessible service to transport firearms through Australia Post,” Mr Aldridge said.

“Firearms dealers desperately need a secure and workable transport policy for the sustainability of their business and those who rely upon them.

“It is a positive outcome for regional WA, however the State government must stick to its commitment to review the policy after 12 months of operation.

“WA has gone it alone with such onerous transport conditions which fail to recognise the need for intrastate, interstate and international trade of firearms to ensure primary producers and sport and recreational shooters in particular can continue to access and maintain firearms safely.”

FarmWeekly

