WA Rural Ambassador 2017, Luke Hall, Wagin, has finished runner up at the finals of Agricultural Shows Australia’s (ASA) National Rural Ambassador for 2018 at the Royal Adelaide Show on the weekend.

Mr Hall was pipped by Sophie Crooke, 25, from Sale, Victoria, who was named National Rural Ambassador for 2018 at a presentation dinner at the Royal Adelaide Show.

“It was a pretty good show,” Mr Hall said.

“There was a lot of young people involved which was great to see.”

Mr Hall won $4000 as runner up for his efforts in supporting the community and representing WA.

From Wagin, he was the latest nominee to be successful in winning the State title.

“Wagin and Woolorama have put someone up for about 30 years now,” Mr Hall said.

“They’ve never missed a year putting someone up, so I’m taking part in the tradition.

“In fact, I’m only the second male from Wagin to win the State title.”

Mr Hall believed education, starting at primary school age, was the answer to improving awareness of the agriculture industry.

“Kids don’t need to be leaving school with a doctorate, but for them to leave with a general idea of what we do on farms would go a long way,” he said.

Mr Hall is a strong advocate for Australian children being educated about farming and agriculture from a young age so the nation’s future leaders are in a better position to make decisions regarding the industry.

“I would like to get in the ear of the education minister to get a subject into schools to teach kids about the agriculture industry,” he said.

“Then, when it comes to issues such as the recent live export debate, the decision-makers will have more of an idea of how the industry works.”

A born and bred farmer, producing oats, canola, wheat and barley, and running 3000 Merino sheep, Mr Hall has been committed to continual improvement on the farm, and has implemented cutting-edge technology to improve farming practices, cut costs and increase yield.

“Our farm has been mapped and surveyed to different soil types, allowing different water holding capacities and fertiliser to be applied depending on the quality of the soil,” Mr Hall said.