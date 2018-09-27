JOHANNA Tomlinson, from Kalgan, has been awarded a prestigious Nuffield Farming Scholarship for 2019. With support from the CBH Group, Ms Tomlinson will undertake research into global soil and production management strategies, with a focus on how soil acidity has become a significant threat to Western Australia’s broadacre industry. Announced at the Nuffield National Conference Awards Dinner in Melbourne on Tuesday night, Ms Tomlinson will receive a $30,000 bursary, which will see her travel around the globe conducting trailblazing research into broadacre farming. The National Conference is Nuffield Australia’s flagship event, providing a meeting point for Australian farmers and agricultural innovators to share their latest research findings with industry and to network with the broader agribusiness supply chain. Ms Tomlinson runs a third-generation family business, Tomlinson Agricultural, on 4000 hectares on the south coast. The enterprise produces prime lambs, wool, beef and broadacre crops such as barley, wheat, lupins and canola. Soil health and improving overall grower understanding of soils is a key priority for Ms Tomlinson, who hopes to assess global soil acidity and management techniques. She will also investigate how different lime sources and supplies are being managed around the world. “Having worked in farming and natural resource management for almost 20 years, I believe soil acidification is a critical issue for the sector and, quite frankly, a sleeping giant,” Ms Tomlinson said. “It’s impacting on current production and will have dramatic impacts if a long-term plan is not put in place. “I see the outcomes of my Nuffield Scholarship being delivered back to our community through grower and natural resource management groups. “I would also like to see the findings incorporated into current and future work on soil acidity throughout Western Australia.” Chairman of Nuffield’s WA State Committee, and 2014 Scholar, Nick Gillett, said the scholarship reflected the important research that Nuffield Scholars have conducted for many years.

“Nuffield Scholarships provide innovative and passionate young people, like Johanna, with an unrivalled opportunity to explore issues that are critical to their own businesses and the agriculture sector as a whole,” Mr Gillett said. “With the generous support of the CBH Group, Johanna is about to start the journey of a lifetime as she travels the world conducting her Nuffield research. “We congratulate Johanna on this wonderful achievement, and look forward to hearing about both the successes and challenges she experiences throughout her Nuffield journey.” Nuffield Australia is building capacity for Australian food and fibre industries to be world leaders in adoption of technology, best practice and innovation. It has been selecting scholars from Australian primary industries for more than 60 years. Today there are more than 400 scholars in Australia who, through their scholarship, have significant insight into global agriculture. These scholars have gone on to influence industry and community changes, resulting in productivity increases and new industry and economic development for rural communities across Australia. Ms Tomlinson was one of 17 leading primary producers who received scholarships for 2019, with women making up the majority of the list for the first time. The 2019 cohort of scholars have selected wide-ranging study topics, from regenerative practices in wine production and the impact of livestock well-being on productivity, to alternative fuel sources and energy solutions for Australia’s agricultural sector. Nuffield chief executive officer Jodie Dean said the calibre of the 2019 Scholars reflected the innovative spirit inherent in Australian agriculture amidst challenging seasonal conditions, and bucks the trend across many industries with women making up the majority of the field. “For nearly 70 years, Nuffield has been supporting the best and brightest in Australian agriculture, and we are delighted to once again be able to present such a strong and exciting group of Scholars,” Ms Dean said.

“Our new scholars demonstrate all the qualities we need in agriculture. “They are inquisitive, creative and determined to produce change and drive the industry forward. “With the generous support of their investors, these scholars will be in a position to unearth some of the most exciting concepts, technologies and trends in global agriculture, and share their findings and insights with the wider industry once they return to Australia.” Ms Dean said there was a big focus on sustainability with research topics including ways to reduce plastic use in fresh produce packaging and the impacts of climate variability on the red meat sector. “I believe this is indicative of their passion for the long-term viability of the industry,” she said. The other 2019 Nuffield Scholars, and their investors, are: p Victoria p Natasha Shields from Baxter, supported by the William Buckland Foundation, will investigate alternative packaging options and shelf-life outcomes for organic fresh produce in the current drive to minimise the use of plastics in Australia’s retail environment. p Anthony Close from Culla, supported by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), will investigate ways that the Merino can once again become a prominent feature of the Australian farming landscape. p South Australia p Richard Leask from McLaren Vale, supported by Wine Australia, will research best practice regenerative farming systems across the wine sector to understand how to successfully transition to less chemically intensive models. p Thomas Green from Tintinara, supported by Rabobank, will research ways to build consumer confidence in intensive agricultural systems through the implementation of best practice in animal welfare. p Ellen Litchfield from Marree, supported by Westpac Agribusiness, will investigate the impacts of climate change on red meat production and profitability in arid and semi-arid rangelands. p Andrew Sargent from Crystal Brook, supported by the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC), will investigate how farm sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) can improve the efficiency and profitability of cropping and mixed farming enterprises.