 

Loyal subscriber wins UTF prize draw

WENDY GOULD
10 Sep, 2018 02:30 PM
Ready for the draw of Farm Weekly's latest subscriber competition, the Win $20,000 UTF Australia Products Package, at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last Thursday were UTF Australia principals, Ben Clarke (left), his partner Bernie McCarthy, and Diana and Bruce Clarke, Goomalling.
A Farm Weekly subscriber of almost 50 years from Denmark who “never wins anything” has found his lucky streak to now be walking away with a $20,000 products package courtesy of UTF Australia and Farm Weekly.

“You are pulling my leg aren’t you,” said an overwhelmed John Davis when told the news.

“I don’t buy lottery tickets, but I do put my entries in for the Farm Weekly competitions.

“You wouldn’t believe I just looked at a trailer that was for sale locally last week.

“It needed a bit of work done to it so I decided I would settle on a new one instead.”

Mr Davis said he hadn’t really started looking seriously at what product he would buy but was very happy to now be able to explore his options with UTF Australia.

He and his wife Michelle are former Tenterden grains and sheep farmers who semi-retired to Denmark, where they now run 45 Angus cows.

“I had sheep all my life and have been thinking about going back to them,” Mr Davis said.

“We are pretty wet down here so I am tossing around breeds.”

Just on 10,000 entries were received in the competition, including more than 500 dropped into the barrel at the UTF Australia stand at last week’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

UTF Australia co-principal Bruce Clarke was happy with his company’s involvement.

“It has been a great opportunity for us and something I think worked well for both parties,” Mr Clarke said.

“We even had calls from people over east asking questions related to putting their entries in so the exposure was strong and widespread.

“It certainly created a lot of interest in our products and in fact we sold three trailers to people immediately after the draw.

“They were here watching and hoping they might win and when they didn’t they made a purchase,” Mr Clarke said.

Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery said competitions such as this were about rewarding subscribers to the Farm Weekly product for their ongoing loyalty and provided a prize that every farmer could utilise.

