 

New biosecurity group in Northampton

AIDAN SMITH
28 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
About 60 landholders attended the Northern Biosecurity Group's wild dog and feral pig management workshop. The number of attendees highlights the concerns producers have about the issue in the region.
About 60 landholders attended the Northern Biosecurity Group's wild dog and feral pig management workshop. The number of attendees highlights the concerns producers have about the issue in the region.

A NEW invasive species action group has formed called the Northampton Biosecurity Group (NBG).

The group, which gained recognised biosecurity group (RBG) status a few weeks ago, has been 12 months in the making and covers the three shires known as the greater Geraldton and Mullewa areas, the Chapman Valley Shire and the Northampton Shire.

NBG chairman Jason Batten said establishing the group was a “relatively easy process” due to “good government and landholder support” and was really about being proactive to the risks and problems that livestock and cropping producers faced in the region.

Mr Batten said as a farmer he has had concerns about biosecurity for a while and felt it was important to be involved in order to have a say on how things were done and what the most important threats were.

The NBG’s initial focus would be on wild dog control, although there was also real concern about feral pigs, issues with kangaroos and the potential for diseases that could affect crops.

He said sightings of wild dogs had increased in the past 12 months and a dog was shot on Northampton’s outskirts.

“Wild dogs have been sighted and there have been increased attacks on farm land, it’s a real concern,” Mr Batten said.

“That’s why the group was set up.

“We knew they were coming as they were more frequently being sighted on the outskirts of the shires, so we need wild dog control taking place otherwise they will keep coming.”

Mr Batten crops wheat, barley, canola and lupins, as well as running Merinos and Dorpers on his farm north east of Yuna.

While the NBG has been recognised by the State government, the group is still establishing with no membership recorded as yet.

NBG co-ordinator Marieke Jansen said the NBG would hold its first annual general meeting in October and would be seeking to formalise its membership and group leadership then.

It was being run by an interim committee.

On August 1, the NBG held its first wild dog and feral pig management workshop which Ms Jansen said was “very well received with over 60 landholders and community members attending”.

“I think interest was high as a wild dog was found and shot last month and was most likely not alone,” she said.

“The local dogger (licenced pest management technician) has found fresh dog tracks and landholders have reported stock attacks over the past few weeks.

“Although wild dog sightings and stock attacks have been reported regularly in the Ajana area, this was only the second time that they have been reported this close to the Northampton townsite, but I think it shows that wild dogs are moving in.

“Once wild dogs establish themselves in the agricultural area they are harder to track down as you are dealing with different land tenure and ownership issues.”

The NBG encouraged landholders to have current restricted chemical permits so baits or traps could be placed when needed and to keep monitoring stock and report any suspicions of wild dog activity to their local RBG.

The NBG has budgeted more than $100,000 for the 2018/19 financial year towards wild dog management – including access to LPMTs and organising community baiting days for landholders to pick up free baits.

WA Feral Animal Management owner Andy Lockey attended the workshop to present his Matlock trap as one option to help catch and exterminate feral pigs in the Chapman Valley, which he said had the “worst problem in WA”.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of pigs in the valley,” Mr Lockey said.

He said his trap had been successfully put to use “catching more than 120 this year in the Chittering Valley alone”.

Mr Lockley said so far he had sold four traps to various groups and it was great to see “technology moving in the direction it needed to go”.

“People are starting to get switched on with technology,” he said.

“Funding is always the issue, but ultimately technology will win the day – it’s about having that ability to be in control.”

Mr Lockey’s Mortlock trap is operated by camera sensors which notify his phone when something enters the area of the trap – so he can monitor remotely on his television screen and trigger the door release when all the animals he wants are inside.

He said it worked better than the old traps because usually they were triggered by one or two animals and the rest would run away – this enables the trapper to catch them all at once.

Mr Lockey said the NBG appeared to be a “very well organised group” and it was great to see RBG’s taking off across the State to deal with wild dog and feral pig issues.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook you are a disgrace! I have just seen you on ABC - don't you care about tht
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables