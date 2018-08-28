A NEW invasive species action group has formed called the Northampton Biosecurity Group (NBG).

The group, which gained recognised biosecurity group (RBG) status a few weeks ago, has been 12 months in the making and covers the three shires known as the greater Geraldton and Mullewa areas, the Chapman Valley Shire and the Northampton Shire.

NBG chairman Jason Batten said establishing the group was a “relatively easy process” due to “good government and landholder support” and was really about being proactive to the risks and problems that livestock and cropping producers faced in the region.

Mr Batten said as a farmer he has had concerns about biosecurity for a while and felt it was important to be involved in order to have a say on how things were done and what the most important threats were.

The NBG’s initial focus would be on wild dog control, although there was also real concern about feral pigs, issues with kangaroos and the potential for diseases that could affect crops.

He said sightings of wild dogs had increased in the past 12 months and a dog was shot on Northampton’s outskirts.

“Wild dogs have been sighted and there have been increased attacks on farm land, it’s a real concern,” Mr Batten said.

“That’s why the group was set up.

“We knew they were coming as they were more frequently being sighted on the outskirts of the shires, so we need wild dog control taking place otherwise they will keep coming.”

Mr Batten crops wheat, barley, canola and lupins, as well as running Merinos and Dorpers on his farm north east of Yuna.

While the NBG has been recognised by the State government, the group is still establishing with no membership recorded as yet.

NBG co-ordinator Marieke Jansen said the NBG would hold its first annual general meeting in October and would be seeking to formalise its membership and group leadership then.

It was being run by an interim committee.

On August 1, the NBG held its first wild dog and feral pig management workshop which Ms Jansen said was “very well received with over 60 landholders and community members attending”.