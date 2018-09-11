 

NFF talks up industry potential

AIDAN SMITH
11 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson is talking up the potential of Australia's agricultural industry.
National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson is talking up the potential of Australia's agricultural industry.

THE potential of the agricultural industry to reach $100 billion a year turnover was the focus of a speech by National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) president Fiona Simson last week when she addressed the National Press Club in Canberra.

Ms Simson introduced the NFF’s ‘Road Map for $100 billion in farmgate output by 2030’ to the media – saying it would be released in the near future to map out the industry’s path going forward.

She promoted the agricultural industry, highlighting its contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product and how it “powers 1.6 million jobs across the supply chain”.

Ms Simson said with the three tiers of government working together under a national plan, investment into the right areas could develop the Australian agri-sector like never before.

“Ag’s already on a trajectory growth,” Ms Simson said.

“If we did nothing different we’d probably notch up $84b by 2030, but to achieve $100b we actually need a shake-up – a disruption to business as usual.

“The status quo just won’t get us there.”

She said what that “disruption” looked like had been the subject of the 2030 initiative made possible through NFF’s partnership with Telstra.

“Nationally, we have tapped into bold and really, really smart ideas from farmers and others in agriculture about how we actually can get to $100 billion,” she said.

One idea was for the establishment of “regional agriculture deals” – which were described as geographic zones that were not bound by State or local government boundaries, but delineated by growing environments and pathways to markets.

Ms Simson said with the three tiers of government working together to harmonise road rules for agricultural vehicles and linking road and rail to the areas for ease of market transfer, the result could see “strategic growth, jobs, infrastructure and investment to the regions”.

“Harmonisation of road rules for agricultural vehicles would create enormous productivity benefits – even on its own, if we could just get on and do it,” she said.

“Regional agriculture deals would provide a whole new strategic take on how we approach agriculture in this country.

“The concept would allow us as a nation, to be bold and pinpoint hubs for focused agricultural production – infrastructure pathways to connect them and the businesses that support it.

“Such zones would be shaped around the national advantages and already successful businesses of a region.”

Ms Simson highlighted the Ord River region in Western Australia stating “the opportunities there are absolutely plain to see”.

“There’s not much that can’t be grown there from beef, cotton, maize to mangoes and melons,” she said.

“Brokering regional agriculture deals between local, State and Federal authorities would facilitate investment in much needed built and environmental infrastructure.

“The region’s proximity to Asia is an obvious advantage.

“Such a classification would prompt investment in the built and environmental infrastructure needed to boost production and to get the cotton, maize, mangoes and melons to our global customers.”

Ms Simson also touched on some of the big issues facing the industry, including the drought, connectivity in the bush and the difficulties of attracting workers to the regions.

She welcomed the steps taken by the government to tackle the drought in the Eastern States with the “appointment of our very first national drought co-ordinator (Major General Stephen Day), and for that we’re thankful”.

“However, it’s made all the more difficult by the fact that we actually don’t have a comprehensive national framework to deal with drought,” Ms Simson said.

“Successive governments have had a go, but we are still without certainty that a national strategy would actually provide.

“In fact, agriculture in its entirety is to date without a whole of government national strategy or plan at all.

“We’ll continue to beat the drum until we see one.”

Ms Simson said while other sectors had a plan there was “not a whole-of-government supported strategy for an industry that’s not only been the backbone of our community and a consistent contributor to the GDP throughout our history, but also one with enormous potential in front of us – if only we can get it right”.

With that potential in mind Ms Simson said agriculture was “not only an industry with a special place in our past, but it’s also got on exciting place in our future”.

“It is an industry whose food and fibre is increasingly sought after by consumers across the world,” she said.

“Where farmers lead the way in the adoption of new technologies; that year-on-year excels in environmental stewardship and who holds almost the world record for accepting the least government subsidies of any other comparable nation.

“Australia’s farm sector as a whole has continued to outperform its industrial counterparts in terms of its GDP contribution and its growth rate.”

Ms Simson said the NFF would seek to partner with others to ensure that primary and secondary aged children were presented with the facts about the industry and were shown the opportunities that agriculture could provide in terms of future employment.

There were also efforts in play by the NFF for a regional visa program to assist the sector with much needed seasonal workers.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables