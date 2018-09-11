THE potential of the agricultural industry to reach $100 billion a year turnover was the focus of a speech by National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) president Fiona Simson last week when she addressed the National Press Club in Canberra.

Ms Simson introduced the NFF’s ‘Road Map for $100 billion in farmgate output by 2030’ to the media – saying it would be released in the near future to map out the industry’s path going forward.

She promoted the agricultural industry, highlighting its contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product and how it “powers 1.6 million jobs across the supply chain”.

Ms Simson said with the three tiers of government working together under a national plan, investment into the right areas could develop the Australian agri-sector like never before.

“Ag’s already on a trajectory growth,” Ms Simson said.

“If we did nothing different we’d probably notch up $84b by 2030, but to achieve $100b we actually need a shake-up – a disruption to business as usual.

“The status quo just won’t get us there.”

She said what that “disruption” looked like had been the subject of the 2030 initiative made possible through NFF’s partnership with Telstra.

“Nationally, we have tapped into bold and really, really smart ideas from farmers and others in agriculture about how we actually can get to $100 billion,” she said.

One idea was for the establishment of “regional agriculture deals” – which were described as geographic zones that were not bound by State or local government boundaries, but delineated by growing environments and pathways to markets.

Ms Simson said with the three tiers of government working together to harmonise road rules for agricultural vehicles and linking road and rail to the areas for ease of market transfer, the result could see “strategic growth, jobs, infrastructure and investment to the regions”.

“Harmonisation of road rules for agricultural vehicles would create enormous productivity benefits – even on its own, if we could just get on and do it,” she said.