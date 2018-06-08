 

One week left to apply for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship What: Applications for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship close next Friday 15 June 2018. There are up to 25 prestigious scholarships available to pri

08 Jun, 2018 07:44 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

What: Applications for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship close next Friday 15 June 2018. There are up to 25 prestigious scholarships available to primary producers with the drive and enthusiasm to produce change within their farm business and industry.

Who: Nuffield Australia provides opportunities to Australian primary producers and managers between the ages of 28 and 45 to travel the globe investigating a research topic important to them and Australian agriculture. Scholars are provided with a $30,000 bursary to embark on a 16-week program consisting of both group and individual travel over a two-year period.

Why: Nuffield Scholarships provide exciting and rewarding experiences for Australia’s farmers so that they can expand or diversify their farm business through increased knowledge and exposure to global best practice. More broadly, it is a springboard for Australian farmers, equipping them with the experiences and knowledge they need to affect positive change in their industry.

When and Where: Scholarship applications close Friday 15 June 2018 with the successful recipients announced at the annual Awards Dinner held as part of the Nuffield Australia National Conference in September this year in Melbourne

How: To apply for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship, or to find out more information, visit http://nuffield.com.au/scholarshi ps/.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
V12 AGCO Power engine has 16.8 Litres of displacement
light grey arrow
Good to see all the above political idealoges sprouting their lefty vile diatribe against
light grey arrow
The future is really based on the augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables