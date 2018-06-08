What: Applications for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship close next Friday 15 June 2018. There are up to 25 prestigious scholarships available to primary producers with the drive and enthusiasm to produce change within their farm business and industry.

Who: Nuffield Australia provides opportunities to Australian primary producers and managers between the ages of 28 and 45 to travel the globe investigating a research topic important to them and Australian agriculture. Scholars are provided with a $30,000 bursary to embark on a 16-week program consisting of both group and individual travel over a two-year period.

Why: Nuffield Scholarships provide exciting and rewarding experiences for Australia’s farmers so that they can expand or diversify their farm business through increased knowledge and exposure to global best practice. More broadly, it is a springboard for Australian farmers, equipping them with the experiences and knowledge they need to affect positive change in their industry.

When and Where: Scholarship applications close Friday 15 June 2018 with the successful recipients announced at the annual Awards Dinner held as part of the Nuffield Australia National Conference in September this year in Melbourne

How: To apply for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship, or to find out more information, visit http://nuffield.com.au/scholarshi ps/.