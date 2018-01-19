AGCONNECTWA will host its first event for 2018 this Saturday, January 20, with its annual cocktail party, with the night to focus on networking and increasing social opportunities for young people in the agricultural industry.

Formerly a cocktail river cruise, the event will be on land this year following feedback from the AgConnectWA membership on how they would like the event to be run.

With the event nearly at capacity at the time of writing, AgConnectWA hopes to gain new members and spread the message that anyone is welcome to become part of the group.

AgConnectWA president Hayley Goad said the event gave young people involved in agriculture an opportunity to celebrate their industry and to make valuable personal and professional connections.

“The aim of AgConnectWA is to engage, connect, represent, educate, advocate, listen and support young people throughout the agricultural industry and communities in order to address challenges they face, and harness opportunities that are available to them,” Ms Goad said.

“Since its inception, AgConnectWA’s membership base has gone from strength to strength, receiving strong support from its members.

“We recognise that in addition to young farmers, there is a myriad of young people in rural, regional and metropolitan areas with a passion for agriculture and progressing rural communities.

“In 2018 AgConnectWA will work to engage with a new cohort of young people in agriculture in an effort to strengthen our existing membership base and facilitate new connections between like-minded individuals.”

The group wants to discover an entirely new community of people who can introduced new ideas.

Organisers believe Saturday’s event will be a fantastic way to kick-start an exciting and fruitful year.

AgConnectWA, launched in April 2013, hosts many events annually including the cocktail party, regional sundowners, an annual general meeting and conference, the AgTiki wine tour and many other networking and educational events.