DESPITE the disruption to the Middle East trade over winter, overall livestock export activity for 2017-18 increased marginally for both cattle and sheep, the annual report for the livestock export sector’s research and development corporation shows.

Livecrop has just released its annual report, outlining its focus on technology and ongoing scientific research to continually improve animal welfare in the live trade.

The corporation has been at the frontline of work to safeguard the future of the live trade following the release earlier this year of footage showing shocking animal welfare conditions on board the Awassi Express.

Terry Enright, Mt Barker, in his first report as LiveCorp chairman, described the challenges of the past six months as “enormous and unprecedented”.

“There has been a quantum shift in the planning, preparation and oversight of sheep exports to the Middle East,” Mr Enright said in his report.

“LiveCorp has acted quickly to reassess our research portfolio and fast-track projects of relevance and initiate new streams where required, particularly those supporting improved transparency and benchmarking and improvements to the heat stress risk assessment model,” he said.

Amid speculation about the future of livestock-focused research and development corporations (RDCs) and potential mergers between the likes of Meat and Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processor Corporation, Mr Enright said LiveCorp had demonstrated in recent months the important and unique role it played in Australia’s livestock industry.

“Now more than ever, the availability and focus of our dedicated livestock export research program and the role of LiveCorp is proving critical,” Mr Enright said.

“This is the RDC model at work,” he said.

LiveCorp recognised the need for the industry to urgently build stronger, more transparent foundations and to unite on its longer-term reform and vision for the future, Mr Enright said.

“The industry, by a vote of Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council members, made a significant and proactive decision in 2018 to unanimously support the implementation of the Livestock Global Assurance Program (LGAP).