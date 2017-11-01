NATIONAL Agriculture Day is a chance for all Australians from Broome to Bordertown, to Brisbane and Burnie and everywhere in between to celebrate our great farm sector.

As National Farmers’ Federation president and as a farmer, I want all Australians to feel a sense of pride in agriculture.

Not only does agriculture put food on our plates and clothes on our back, it provides a significant national economic contribution and a sense of identity for so many of us.

Today, our farmers feed about 61 million people globally.

And the demand to feed more global citizens is real.

By 2050, there will be 70 per cent or 2.3 to 2.4 billion more people on earth.

This means we will need 70pc more food than what is on offer.

Australian farmers are certainly stepping up to the plate to meet the world’s hunger.

In 2016-2017 the value of Australian agricultural production for the first time exceeded $60 billion.

Last national accounts figures show agriculture as the leading contributor to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

Agriculture is the fastest growing of all Australia’s 19 industries.

In the year past, agriculture grew by a whopping 23pc.

Today agriculture and affiliated industries provide jobs to about 11.5 million Australians.

These good times are spurred on by the coming to fruition of free trade agreements and the growing affluence of the Asian middle class.

Our Asian neighbours cannot get enough of Australia’s quality, clean, green, safe food and fibre.

Australia’s farmers are amongst the most innovative in the world - it sounds cliché but it is true.

The context in which they operate calls on them to be.

Our farmers are the least subsidised on the globe - a big hurdle up to three quarters of what we produce is exported.

But without a doubt it is the natural environment that always proves to be the most challenging.

Australia truly is a land of drought and flooding rains.

To be a productive and profitable farmer – you must be a sustainable one.