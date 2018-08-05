LIVESTOCK transporters, whether they are farmers or owner-operators, have been encouraged to know their rights and to use the law as a defence against activists who interfere and disrupt their work or damage property, while on the road or at their place of work.

That was a key message at the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA (LRTAWA) annual conference in Bunbury on July 21.

Owner drivers said activists were causing disruption to their employment and had become more of an issue for the industry.

Morison Legal barrister and solicitor Ian Morison presented, “Know your rights when a government inspector comes knocking” at the conference and said in some instances drivers needed to “suck it up”, but in other instances the law could be used to protect them and their property.

Mr Morison was questioned about the use of drones by animal activists, which seemed to be a more common occurrence around the truck yards.

He said there was a “growing body of law – in common law countries – that allows you the right to privacy”.

Mr Morison said filming a business premise could create an air space issue with the Air Traffic Safety Bureau, which had issues with drones going above certain heights.

It was also raised “what happens if activists start to interfere with your operations?”

Mr Morison said “if they get in the way of trucks you are not going anywhere”.

“But there are laws such as disorderly conduct and that has a fairly wide ranging definition,” he said.

“So you have to liaise with the police – if you see a situation coming along tell the police what’s likely to happen.”

Livestock drivers were also seeing more of a problem accessing abattoirs.

“They usually take photos of the driver and the number plate and they try to get inside the crate and take a photo,” one driver said.

“How do we protect ourselves from that?

“Is there a way we can take some action back against them?”

Apart from accepting it and knowing their rights, Mr Morison said if activists put markings on the truck then they were getting in the way and transporters have rights to stop somebody from trespassing.