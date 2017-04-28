 

Williamson lends support to malleefowls

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
28 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
New patron of the Yongergnow Australian Malleefowl Centre John Williamson travelled from Victoria for a cause close to his heart. Photo: Fred Duncan.
He understands our environment and farming communities
New patron of the Yongergnow Australian Malleefowl Centre John Williamson travelled from Victoria for a cause close to his heart. Photo: Fred Duncan.

IT is not often that WA’s small country towns attract the big names in entertainment but when they do, you know it will be something special.

Australian music icon John Williamson travelled from Victoria this month as part of the Yongergnow Australian Malleefowl Centre’s 10th anniversary celebrations in Ongerup.

The ecotourism centre is the only one of its kind in Australia and attracts hundreds of tourists to Gnowangerup shire, “the place of the malleefowl” every year.

Run predominately by local volunteers in Ongerup, the centre is dedicated to the conservation of the malleefowl, a threatened Australian bird unique to the semi-arid regions of southern Australia.

Yongergnow visitors can see the usually elusive ground-dwelling bird in the centre’s five hectare mallee sanctuary and natural bush aviaries, and learn about the threatened species in an educational display.

With a farming background in mallee country, Mr Williamson has a strong interest in the Yongergnow Australian Malleefowl Centre and performed at its official opening a decade ago.

He was named as patron of the facility at the anniversary celebration, a sign of support for which event co-ordinator and board member Susanne Dennings said the Ongerup community was grateful.

“John wanted to reaffirm his support to rural communities involved in conversation in any way, particularly the malleefowl,” Ms Dennings said.

“He explained to the audience that as a child, he read one of the first books ever written on the species in the early 1900s, Michael the Malleefowl Chick.

“This started his love for the environment, motivating him to become involved in the Ongerup conservation movement.

“He understands our environment and farming communities.

“He and his wife Meg flew over especially for the occasion, it was a privilege to have their support.”

More than 250 people attended the function and watched Mr Williamson perform and celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Guests were also entertained with performances from Ross Strahan and Ongerup Primary School students and Noongar dance group The Deadly Brothers.

Ms Dennings said the event was a fitting testament to the centre that had survived on the back of community support.

“There’s been hundreds of volunteers involved and of course communities such as Ongerup are getting smaller so it relies heavily on individual people that do so much,” she said.

“An important part of the program was acknowledging those volunteers by unveiling a plaque dedicated to their hard work.

“The Yongergnow Malleefowl Centre has become a community meeting place and this event celebrated that bond, re-uniting friendships and acquaintances.

“It also provides the community with a sense of pride and is certainly something to hang their hats on.”

Ms Dennings said she looked forward to the centre’s next chapter and hoped it would provide tourists with an enriching experience for years to come.

“The centre is focused on telling the community story of their Gnowangerup shire fauna emblem with a whole range of displays, videos and interactive things for kids.

“Its key aim is to provide information, education facilities and an opportunity to understand the value of the environment through the eyes of the malleefowl.

“Following this event we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our region.”

The Yongergnow Australian Malleefowl Centre also houses the Ongerup Community Resource Centre and a café, and is open from Tuesday to Saturday throughout the year.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables