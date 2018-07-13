 

A different tale this year at Beacon

RACHEL CLARKE
13 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
p Rachel Kirby (left) with her husband Ty and daughter Anastasia on their farm at Beacon last harvest. They have enjoyed a better start to the growing season in 2018.
IT was a dry argument for Beacon farmer Ty Kirby in 2017 when he only received seven millimetres of rain from April to May, making it a tough growing season.

This year however things are starting to look up with the Kirbys receiving up to 20mm last week on the back of good rainfall in the past two months.

Mr Kirby said the season break came at the right time.

Nearby Bencubbin has received 77mm since the end of April, similar to what Mr Kirby has received at Beacon.

“We are probably back to an average rainfall this year,” Mr Kirby said.

“Everything went in dry and some farmers in the area stopped and waited for the season break before they continued to seed.

“After last year you think it can’t happen again, not straight after the last one.

“But as the opening rain didn’t come, I was certainly getting a bit more concerned that we might be going for a dry season again.”

“Like everyone it has been a bit of a late start and I persisted with dry seeding.

“Since it started raining Beacon would of had an average rainfall for June which is pretty unusual.”

Mr Kirby said the season was only a bit later than what would be considered the average break for the district and said the weather hadn’t been as cold since the season broke.

Comparing the season to last year he said it was very different with crops out of the ground and healthy and green.

“There is a bit more of a positive attitude in the community then there was last year,” he said.

“I haven’t heard of anyone locally that have missed out on the rain this year so far.”

Mr Kirby is spraying his wheat and barley at the moment.

FarmWeekly

