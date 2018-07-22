KWINANA West zone grower Duncan Young (right) with tractor driver Olly Martin), Beverley/York, said the district looked a "mixed bag".

"The crops really reflect going in early and dry or late," Mr Young said.

"We were mostly late and crops are behind where they were last year.

"We also had moisture reserves last year so we'll definitely want a soft, kind finish.

"If we don't get that who knows what the crops will be like.

"Most guys around here are starting top-up N applications, including us, and we'll see how the rain goes in making decisions to put more on.

"But overall, the potential is for an average to above average year if the rain continues and we get a favourable finish."