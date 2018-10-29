 

A new look for Farm Weekly online

29 Oct, 2018
FARM Weekly is refreshing its online experience with a new-look website at www.farmweekly.com.au.

Western Australia's most trusted source of news and information for primary producers and agribusiness, Farm Weekly's popular website will deliver adaptive features that make it simple to get your favourite reading on the go, wherever you are.

Redesigned to be easily accessed from any device, www.farmweekly.com.au will have a sleek new look and articles will be easier to read and faster to load on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop.

The streamlined functions are optimised for faster page and story navigation and a more engaging user experience, plus easier sharing on your social network.

Drawing on the editorial team led by Farm Weekly editor Darren O’Dea, www.farmweekly.com.au will continue to deliver all of the news and information that readers have come to expect and trust.

The website's new advertiser opportunities allow businesses to reach Farm Weekly’s growing online audience.

General manager Trevor Emery said that while the look of Farm Weekly online was changing, its mission would not.

"As the trusted voice of agriculture in Western Australia, Farm Weekly will continue to deliver quality journalism and essential information," Mr Emery said.

"We're evolving and adapting just as our audiences and advertisers are evolving and adapting. But our commitment to providing the best reading isn't changing, including our trusted coverage of the important issues affecting primary producers."

