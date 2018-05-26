IT was a big and ironic ‘welcome to farming’ when Mitch Mouritz came home from school in 2004 to start his career on the family farm.

As a youngster living in the 1990s, Mitch could have been forgiven for thinking farming was, arguably, a giggle, on the back of successive years of good results.

That all changed after the Y2K bug scare welcomed in the 21st century.

Unreliable climate and volatile market forces saw poor seasons and declining terms of trade.

“It took until 2013 for us to have a really good year,” Mitch said.

“It was the best I had seen where practically everywhere was really strong.”

Farming north of Hyden in a 300 millimetre annual rainfall zone, Mitch maintains a positive pitch against challenges, primarily associated with unreliable moisture events.

“We’ve got no control over rain but we can control how we can take advantage of any moisture,” he said.

Soil health is the first priority to enhance moisture-holding capacity.

It’s not a quick fix and Mitch is well aware of time being a healer.

“We’re on land that has been running sheep for 50 or 60 years and it has got compacted,” he said.

“This year we want to start deep ripping trials to accelerate other strategies we’ve got in place, such as ameliorating soil with lime and gypsum treatments and spreading compost from feedlots.

“Our one-pass crop establishment with the DBS also should help to build up soil structure.

“It’s all a process,” he said.

“But hopefully in drier years we can take advantage of any moisture that will be held in a more structured soil profile.

“With the DBS we have more confidence in dry seeding if we know we’ve got subsoil moisture from the summer rains.

“To an extent, if you’ve got good subsoil moisture, it also can reduce the wet/dry risk and get germinations away with less incidence of staggered germinations.

“But sometimes it’s hard to gauge and you do get years when you end up with a drying scenario and late germinations.