AGRICULTURE sector complaints to and contact with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on trading issues jumped 25 per cent in the second half of 2017.

The ACCC said it was contacted by 255 agricultural traders with complaint reports and inquiries in the July-December period last year compared to 204 in January-June.

The latest edition of the ACCC’s Small Business in Focus report showed the significant jump in agri-sector complaints and contacts was in line with a jump in complaints and contacts from small business generally.

Main complaint or contact from the agri-sector was about misleading conduct or false representation by competitors or in dealings between growers or producers with traders or processors.

They comprised 30pc of total agri-sector contact with the ACCC, the same as for small business generally, and jumped 30.5pc in the last half of the year, compared to a 52pc increase for the small business sector overall.

Next most frequent cause of agri-sector contact, at 8pc, was consumer guarantees.

Those contacts jumped 41pc in the second half of 2017, compared to the first half, and were similar to a jump of 46pc for small business generally in what appears to be a growing trend, according to the ACCC, of complaints about warranty or guarantees.

The biggest percentage increase in agri-sector contact with the ACCC was over wrongly accepted payments, with the number doubling from five in the first half of last year to 10 in the second half,

That was more than double the increase for the small business sector on the same issue.

Small Business in Focus also revealed other significant differences between the cause of complaint from the agri-sector and from other small businesses.

For example, agri-sector contact about misuse of market power dropped 40pc in the past six months while contacts from small business generally on the same issue went up 36pc.

Similarly, agri-sector contacts about exclusive dealings dropped by 80pc in the second half of the year while contacts from small business were up 10pc.