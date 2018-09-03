THE WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, will host its annual college open day on Friday, September 14.

School principal Stephen Watt said it was an opportunity for parents to see what their children had been working on and for prospective students and their parents to see what was on offer.

Displays and activities on the day will include shearing, operating machinery and a view of the trades workshop and student projects.

There will also be a camp drafting competition and equine events, where students from other schools can compete.

The open day will also showcase its museum, which was opened last year, and details more than 110-years of history at the college.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see what we have to offer,” Mr Watt said.

“People can learn about ag, agricultural colleges and other trades involved in the industry.”

Morning tea and lunch will be available and there will be farm tours throughout the day.

Narrogin Ag will also host its inaugural Suffolk stud ram sale, with the sale of college’s Collegian stud rams.