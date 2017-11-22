 

Ag Day message loud and clear in Narrabri wheat field

KIM CHAPPELL
22 Nov, 2017 12:48 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Photo by Josh Smith.
Photo by Josh Smith.

The message was loud and clear on what National Agriculture Day is all about from the University of Sydney’s Institute of Agriculture in Narrabri.

Crop mapping plans took a back seat as a team went to work to create this piece of ‘agwork’ as part of the National Agriculture Day activities across the country.

The 216 metre wide and 60m high lettering was achieved with a plane used to capture the GPS precision harvesting in the field of wheat.

The food for thought does not come without a cost – the food art will impact on the crop mapping on the 280ha paddock.

This is a small price to pay, say the ‘agvocates’, when considering what’s at stake – on this property alone the crop is expected to produce 840 tonnes of durum wheat – the equivalent of about one million packets of pasta.

Research underway is looking at the potential for heat- and drought tolerance using natural breeding techniques.

University of Sydney director of northern agriculture Dr Guy Roth, Narrabri crop research campus, said he was talking with the cropping supervisor Kieran Shephard and they came up with the idea of cutting the word food into the wheat they were about to harvest.

“The word food is only four letters, and we managed that with our state-of-the-art 12m-wide header; Kieran put the metrics into the header’s high-tech navigation system and harvested the letters,” Dr Roth said.

“Whether it is a loaf of bread or a fresh cherry, a lot of technology and management combine to produce the best food in the world.”

Professor Alex McBratney, the director of the University’s Sydney Institute of Agriculture that launched recently, said agribusiness offered Australia one of the largest opportunities for sustained economic growth in the coming decades.

Professor McBratney said the Institute was optimistic about agriculture in Australia and excited about its projected growth from a $60 billion to a $100 billion industry.

“National Agriculture Day is an important tool in reconnecting producers and consumers and hopefully our magnificent photo from Narrabri helps to do that,” Professor McBratney said.

“The current disconnect between consumers of agricultural products and the producer needs to be addressed for agriculture to be a sustainable part of our nation.

“The Sydney Institute of Agriculture’s research will focus on reconnecting consumers and producers.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables