The farm sector is getting nervous next week’s pre-election Federal Budget may end up sacrificing sensible taxation reform for a hotchpotch of fiscal sweeteners and trinkets pitched at marginal seat voters.

In particular, the National Farmers Federation fears persistent talk about personal tax cuts by both sides of federal politics may actually lead to creeping tax increases or less coherent tax arrangements for producers, other small businesses and many individual taxpayers.

Against a backdrop of a burdensome government deficit of about $24 billion – Australia’s tenth consecutive annual deficit - Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down his third Budget next Tuesday.

Hot button themes on the farm sector’s watchlist include the instant tax write-off for small business equipment purchases worth up to $20,000, due to expire this financial year; a hoped-for lift in the threshold for small business capital gains tax concessions; possible changes to taxes on company franking credits, and the government’s commitment to spending on infrastructure to support farm productivity and exports.

“There’s been a lot of pre-budget talk of possible tax cuts for some, and news of government spending plans, but unfortunately we have not heard much about agriculture,” said NFF economics and trade general manager Scott Kompo-Harms.

“That is a bit of a concern, given the frequent spending references to projects planned for marginal Queensland electorates, and so on.”

Mr Kompo-Harms said despite the constraints of a significant national debt and the spending pressure already on the national ledger, both the Coalition government and Labor opposition seemed set on championing personal tax cuts to curry favour with voters before an election, due by early 2019.

“We’re worried the trend is, in reality, going in the opposite direction on taxation – we could be burdened with unintended consequences as tax priorities are shuffled about,” he said.

Labor opposed company tax cuts and wanted to prune the value of franking credits paid to shareholders, while the government had already tightened the qualification rules on capital gains concessions to small business and negative gearing on investment property.