THE CBH shed at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days was packed out last Wednesday afternoon when the Public Silo Trail was officially opened by the State Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

More than 150 people gathered for the opening, to hear speeches from CBH Group chairman Wally Newman, the Federal Member for O’Connor Rick Wilson and Ms MacTiernan, who flew in to officially open the field days.

It was highlighted that Australia’s first painted silo was completed in WA in 2015 and since then six communities have been part of the new tourist attraction available for the world to see.

FORM project manager Rhianna Pezzaniti, who oversaw the silo painting project, conducted the opening and said the works at Northam, Merredin, Katanning, Pingrup, Newdegate, Ravensthorpe and Albany were “unique to the communities and towns” where they featured.

The Pingrup project was still to be completed but was well underway.

“They spread light on each community,” Ms Pezzaniti said.

“We hope they spark more opportunities including tourism to the towns.”

Mr Newman said the silo project had been a “great project” although a challenge, with some of the silos standing “38 metres high”.

“We are proud of the artists that have participated from all over the world,” Mr Newman said.

He wasn’t shy in pointing out that “Newdegate is the best so far”, much to the delight of the local crowd.

“We hope it generates a lot of conversation and brings life to the rural communities,” Mr Newman said.

Mr Wilson said it had been a “pleasure and privilege” for the government to commit $280,000 through its Building Better Regions fund to the project, and grey nomads had already included the trail on their to visit list.

Ms MacTiernan said all the different ideas had been great and the State government would continue “finding the funds to do it”, while she encouraged everyone to “buy lottery tickets to keep funding it”.

“The State government will work closely with local governments to make the most of the development of the tourism trail,” Ms MacTiernan said.

The Public Silo Trail is sponsored by CBH Group, the Australian Government and Lottery West.

To view the silos and plan a trip visit publicsilotrail.com.