THE decision by the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) to change the date of sale for cattle at the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) from Mondays to Wednesdays is receiving opposition from agents, as well as some centre users.

WAMIA sent a letter to agents and some others impacted by the changes three weeks ago, informing them that the change will occur with the first Wednesday sale on July 4, 2018, with the final Monday sale to be held on June 25.

Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp said that all agents had received the letter and came to the decision that it wasn’t in the best interest of their clients to change the sale date.

“Agents have collectively agreed that we do not support the proposal by WAMIA to change the cattle sale from a Monday to a Wednesday cattle sale,” Mr Shipp said.

“WAMIA has been notified in writing of our position.

“We will continue to consult with all stakeholders on this matter and welcome the opportunity of further discussions and work collaboratively with WAMIA.”

Mr Shipp previously said that Elders would “do what we believe is right for the whole industry”.

Mitchell’s Transport chief executive officer John Mitchell said he received the letter informing him of the change of cattle sale date at Muchea – but thought the decision would have a “negative impact” on the industry.

“We ship a fair amount of cattle out of Muchea on a Monday,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The decision would make life a bit more difficult for our customers.

“I thought it was not a good decision.”

A small cattle breeder and livestock transporter Tommaso Vizzari, Mundijong, said the change in the MLC cattle sale date “would mess around my whole program”.

He said on a Sunday he could cart up to two or three loads of cattle to Muchea for the Monday sale, depending on the needs of his clients.

“I drop cattle off at Muchea almost every week,” Mr Vizzari said.

“I make three trips for my own cattle in a year.

“Semi trailers can’t get into small farms like mine so it was cheaper and easier to buy a truck and cart my own.”