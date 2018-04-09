 

Agents oppose Muchea sale date change

AIDAN SMITH
09 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Mitchell’s Transport chief executive officer John Mitchell believes the date change will have a negative impact on the cattle industry.
Mitchell’s Transport chief executive officer John Mitchell believes the date change will have a negative impact on the cattle industry.

THE decision by the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) to change the date of sale for cattle at the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) from Mondays to Wednesdays is receiving opposition from agents, as well as some centre users.

WAMIA sent a letter to agents and some others impacted by the changes three weeks ago, informing them that the change will occur with the first Wednesday sale on July 4, 2018, with the final Monday sale to be held on June 25.

Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp said that all agents had received the letter and came to the decision that it wasn’t in the best interest of their clients to change the sale date.

“Agents have collectively agreed that we do not support the proposal by WAMIA to change the cattle sale from a Monday to a Wednesday cattle sale,” Mr Shipp said.

“WAMIA has been notified in writing of our position.

“We will continue to consult with all stakeholders on this matter and welcome the opportunity of further discussions and work collaboratively with WAMIA.”

Mr Shipp previously said that Elders would “do what we believe is right for the whole industry”.

Mitchell’s Transport chief executive officer John Mitchell said he received the letter informing him of the change of cattle sale date at Muchea – but thought the decision would have a “negative impact” on the industry.

“We ship a fair amount of cattle out of Muchea on a Monday,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The decision would make life a bit more difficult for our customers.

“I thought it was not a good decision.”

A small cattle breeder and livestock transporter Tommaso Vizzari, Mundijong, said the change in the MLC cattle sale date “would mess around my whole program”.

He said on a Sunday he could cart up to two or three loads of cattle to Muchea for the Monday sale, depending on the needs of his clients.

“I drop cattle off at Muchea almost every week,” Mr Vizzari said.

“I make three trips for my own cattle in a year.

“Semi trailers can’t get into small farms like mine so it was cheaper and easier to buy a truck and cart my own.”

Mr Vizzari works full-time during the week and bought a $34,000 transporter to cart cattle on the weekends as a side business to meet the needs of his own 50 breeder operation in Byford, and those of other small farmers in the area.

He said he hadn’t received a letter from WAMIA and the first he heard about the change of sale date was in the Farm Weekly (Thursday, March 22, 2018).

He said that because of his full-time employment he wouldn’t be able to make it to a Wednesday sale – or be able to deliver the stock on time the night before, unless he was given access after hours.

“I’m not happy,” Mr Vizzari said.

“They should have left it the way it was.”

Harvey Beef livestock manager Kim McDougall said as a buyer, seller and breeder of cattle, Harvey Beef received the letter from WAMIA of the change – which he was not opposed to if the industry decided that it would “reduce costs”, “improve efficiencies” and help to “streamline” the process of buying and selling cattle.

“At Harvey Beef we are in the market for cattle every day of the week,” Mr McDougall said.

“And we are processing everyday.

“If changing the sale date to a Wednesday made it more cost-effective and efficient for the industry we would be happy to support that.”

WAMIA did not respond to calls for an interview from Farm Weekly.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables