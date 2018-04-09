THE decision by the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) to change the date of sale for cattle at the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) from Mondays to Wednesdays is receiving opposition from agents, as well as some centre users.
WAMIA sent a letter to agents and some others impacted by the changes three weeks ago, informing them that the change will occur with the first Wednesday sale on July 4, 2018, with the final Monday sale to be held on June 25.
Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp said that all agents had received the letter and came to the decision that it wasn’t in the best interest of their clients to change the sale date.
“Agents have collectively agreed that we do not support the proposal by WAMIA to change the cattle sale from a Monday to a Wednesday cattle sale,” Mr Shipp said.
“WAMIA has been notified in writing of our position.
“We will continue to consult with all stakeholders on this matter and welcome the opportunity of further discussions and work collaboratively with WAMIA.”
Mr Shipp previously said that Elders would “do what we believe is right for the whole industry”.
Mitchell’s Transport chief executive officer John Mitchell said he received the letter informing him of the change of cattle sale date at Muchea – but thought the decision would have a “negative impact” on the industry.
“We ship a fair amount of cattle out of Muchea on a Monday,” Mr Mitchell said.
“The decision would make life a bit more difficult for our customers.
“I thought it was not a good decision.”
A small cattle breeder and livestock transporter Tommaso Vizzari, Mundijong, said the change in the MLC cattle sale date “would mess around my whole program”.
He said on a Sunday he could cart up to two or three loads of cattle to Muchea for the Monday sale, depending on the needs of his clients.
“I drop cattle off at Muchea almost every week,” Mr Vizzari said.
“I make three trips for my own cattle in a year.
“Semi trailers can’t get into small farms like mine so it was cheaper and easier to buy a truck and cart my own.”
Mr Vizzari works full-time during the week and bought a $34,000 transporter to cart cattle on the weekends as a side business to meet the needs of his own 50 breeder operation in Byford, and those of other small farmers in the area.
He said he hadn’t received a letter from WAMIA and the first he heard about the change of sale date was in the Farm Weekly (Thursday, March 22, 2018).
He said that because of his full-time employment he wouldn’t be able to make it to a Wednesday sale – or be able to deliver the stock on time the night before, unless he was given access after hours.
“I’m not happy,” Mr Vizzari said.
“They should have left it the way it was.”
Harvey Beef livestock manager Kim McDougall said as a buyer, seller and breeder of cattle, Harvey Beef received the letter from WAMIA of the change – which he was not opposed to if the industry decided that it would “reduce costs”, “improve efficiencies” and help to “streamline” the process of buying and selling cattle.
“At Harvey Beef we are in the market for cattle every day of the week,” Mr McDougall said.
“And we are processing everyday.
“If changing the sale date to a Wednesday made it more cost-effective and efficient for the industry we would be happy to support that.”
WAMIA did not respond to calls for an interview from Farm Weekly.