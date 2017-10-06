THE success of the inaugural Wheatbelt Ladies Day in Goomalling has encouraged organisers to make it an annual event.

Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management (NRM) project delivery officer Jodi Ingram said judging by the enthusiasm and beaming smiles, the event would only grow.

“2018 Wheatbelt Ladies Day will be showcased in another beautiful town in the Wheatbelt as the intention is to involve as many rural women as possible,” Ms Ingram said.

Plans were still ongoing and a venue was yet to be announced.

The event was hosted by the Wheatbelt NRM and funded through the Federal government’s National Landcare Program.

More than 50 women from all over the Wheatbelt attended the event and enjoyed uplifting stories from Camp Kulin founder and 2017 Australian Rural Woman of the Year, Tanya Dupagne, and Michelle Cowan, senior coach of the Fremantle Football Club’s women’s team.

Topics discussed included the latest innovative techniques and practices in farming and agriculture.

Ms Ingram said when it came to trialling bush foods and establishing specialised farm produce their curiosity sparked plenty of questions, which were covered by speakers, Tanya Butler, Jules Alvaro, Deb Kitai and Sara Wilson.

“Denise French shared her passion for protecting Black-flanked Rock Wallabies, and Owen Catto from Regional Men’s Health Initiative stressed the importance of men’s holistic health and well-being,” Ms Ingram said.