LIVESTOCK producers struggling to control wild dogs and foxes will be able to use a new tool that has become available in WA.

Para-aminopropiophenone, or PAPP, is the active ingredient used in new toxic baits developed for the management of wild dogs and foxes in Australia.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Invasive Species acting director Victoria Aitken said an integrated approach using a range of control techniques, including the use of baits, was most effective in controlling pest animals.

“The managed use of 1080 baiting within this State has been a valuable control tool for farmers and environmental groups for many years,” Ms Aitken said.

“PAPP is not a replacement for 1080 but another tool to assist farmers and landowners control wild dogs and foxes on their properties.”

PAPP was developed by the national Invasive Species Co-operative Research Centre and approved for use by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority in 2016.

It is used in most other States and has recently been approved for use in WA.

The advantage of PAPP is that unlike 1080, PAPP has an effective antidote if administered quickly by a veterinarian.

“Some native animals have tolerance to 1080, however this is not the case with PAPP so there are additional conditions of use,” Ms Aitken said.

“This includes using PAPP a minimum distance of 500 metres from native bush reserves, State or National Parks, flora and fauna reserves, crown land, roadside reserves and revegetation areas.

“Consideration should be given to only using PAPP during periods with low native animal activity.

“Only one bait can be used per bait station.”

PAPP is not registered for aerial baiting in pastoral areas.

All PAPP users must have completed online training and hold a Restricted Chemical Permit.

Further information regarding use and training is available at pestsmart.org.au