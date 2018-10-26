A TOUR of the renowned Wesfarmers art collection was the culmination of a two-day women’s event combining Art in the City and Invisible Farmer projects, hosted recently by CSBP Fertilisers.

CSBP’s aim was to recognise its female customer base while raising awareness about the important role of women in agriculture as part of the Invisible Farmer project.

CSBP invited 20 of its women fertiliser customers from Esperance, Morawa and York to participate.

They had a chance to network over the two days and enjoyed lunch in the Perth hills with CSPB general manager Tanya Rybarczyk.

Ms Rybarczyk said it was important for CSBP to support farmers and reward them for their hard work.

“We will always give back to those communities whether it be through grassroot grants or larger community partnerships,” she said.

“The Invisible Famer project and the Art in the City events are an integral part of our commitment to the rural communities that our own CSBP people live and work in.

“CSBP is negotiating a partnership agreement with the Invisible Farmer project and we’re excited to play our role in advancing the position of women in our industry and recognising their valuable but often unseen contributions.”

Invisible Farmer project curator Liza Dale-Hallett said the “visual narrative” of farmers as the stereotypical white, middle-aged male needed to change.

“Women’s contributions have tended to be ‘invisible’ partly because Australia is a country that celebrates a national identity that values the myths and stories of bushmen, bushrangers and mateship, but gives little attention or value to women’s significant roles in agriculture, food and fibre,” Ms Dale-Hallett said.

“Making women’s contributions visible is not just an exercise in recording and rewriting history, but also a critical step in securing Australia’s future.”

After the lunch the group headed to Wesfarmers to view the art works in its collection, recognised as one of the biggest corporate collections in Australia with works frequently loaned to museums and galleries for exhibitions.