 

Art tour part of recognition for women

26 Oct, 2018 07:29 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
CSBP Fertiliser invited 20 of its women customers from regional WA to view the renowned Wesfarmers art collection.
CSBP Fertiliser invited 20 of its women customers from regional WA to view the renowned Wesfarmers art collection.

A TOUR of the renowned Wesfarmers art collection was the culmination of a two-day women’s event combining Art in the City and Invisible Farmer projects, hosted recently by CSBP Fertilisers.

CSBP’s aim was to recognise its female customer base while raising awareness about the important role of women in agriculture as part of the Invisible Farmer project.

CSBP invited 20 of its women fertiliser customers from Esperance, Morawa and York to participate.

They had a chance to network over the two days and enjoyed lunch in the Perth hills with CSPB general manager Tanya Rybarczyk.

Ms Rybarczyk said it was important for CSBP to support farmers and reward them for their hard work.

“We will always give back to those communities whether it be through grassroot grants or larger community partnerships,” she said.

“The Invisible Famer project and the Art in the City events are an integral part of our commitment to the rural communities that our own CSBP people live and work in.

“CSBP is negotiating a partnership agreement with the Invisible Farmer project and we’re excited to play our role in advancing the position of women in our industry and recognising their valuable but often unseen contributions.”

Invisible Farmer project curator Liza Dale-Hallett said the “visual narrative” of farmers as the stereotypical white, middle-aged male needed to change.

“Women’s contributions have tended to be ‘invisible’ partly because Australia is a country that celebrates a national identity that values the myths and stories of bushmen, bushrangers and mateship, but gives little attention or value to women’s significant roles in agriculture, food and fibre,” Ms Dale-Hallett said.

“Making women’s contributions visible is not just an exercise in recording and rewriting history, but also a critical step in securing Australia’s future.”

After the lunch the group headed to Wesfarmers to view the art works in its collection, recognised as one of the biggest corporate collections in Australia with works frequently loaned to museums and galleries for exhibitions.

Started in 1977, it features almost 1000 pieces from some of Australia’s finest artists, with some paintings dating back to early European settlement in Australia.

It also includes sculpture, photography and digital media.

Nuffield scholar last year, Katrina Sasse, 30, Morawa, said she enjoyed the opportunity to see the pieces on display and to contribute to the dialogue about gender balance in agriculture.

She said she often gets asked if she has a brother or son who works on the farm because many people do not consider her to be the ‘farmer’.

“I was the winner of the 2017 Nuffield Australia scholarship and part of my project was looking at daughters who want to come back to the family farm, because traditionally patriarchy has been rigid and there wasn’t enough support for these women to return,” Ms Sasse said.

“In fact, only 10 per cent of daughters return to the family farm, so the issue of gender neutral succession is really important to me, and broadening our attention to include not just the farmer’s wife but also the farmer’s daughter.

“We need to create gender balance and change the attitudes so that more women, especially young women, are encouraged to contribute,” she said.

The 2017-2020 Invisible Farmer project is the biggest ever study of Australian women on the land.

It is funded by the Australian Research Council and involves a national partnership between rural communities, academics, government and cultural organisations.

CSBP Fertilisers is part of Wesfarmers’ chemicals, energy and fertilisers division.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables