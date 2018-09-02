THE language barriers are not too significant, but Australia is proving a bigger, tougher export market than many New Zealand agribusinesses first expect.

Our wide brown land is less digitally connected and a more fragmented marketplace than NZ – and apparently Australians don’t quite have the same work ethic as their Kiwi cousins.

Despite NZ’s relentless successes against the Wallabies on the rugby paddock, Australia can be something of a surprise package when agribusinesses cross the Tasman Sea in search of fresh sales victories in a new land, busy with farming activity and a population six times as big as their own.

Even language can still be a hurdle.

“We speak the same language, but communicate quite differently – at times you think we’re speaking a foreign language in Australia,” said John Stubbs, general manager of NZ livestock product business Shoof International.

Common observations by Kiwi agribusiness bosses like Mr Stubbs include the unanticipated “tyranny of distance” associated with doing business in NZ’s largest offshore market.

The marketplace was vast, each State was different, communications networks and marketing habits were less cohesive than back in NZ and labour more costly and harder to find.

“Culturally, Australia is different,” Mr Stubbs said.

His company started selling across “the ditch” 20 years ago.

“There’s a cultural difference in the way Australians, by and large, treat their work-life balance,” he said.

“Our labour costs in Australia, in real terms are also 15 to 20 per cent more expensive than in NZ.

“Recruiting people who fit our business culture and our team has proven a far more effective strategy for us than employing Australian staff who might have the best skills on paper.”

Shoof sells a range of 25,000 products spanning cattle hoof repair adhesives to calf birthing pullers, protective clothing and stock watering devices.

It has owned distribution operations in Victoria and Queensland since 2002 and in Chile since 2010.