AUSTRALIA continues to build on its free trade credentials, with several recent initiatives building on the Chinese, South Korean and Japanese deals it has inked in recent years.

Negotiations on an Australia-European Union Free Trade Agreement have been set in motion.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud held talks about improving trade in food and fibre with EU Trade Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström in Canberra last week.

“It was great to sit down with the Commissioner to discuss how an FTA would create opportunities for agriculture in Australia and the EU,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The EU is already our fourth largest agricultural export destination and we are confident this future FTA will increase the value of the EU market for our farmers.

“More high quality Australian produce on EU dinner tables is a win for EU consumers and a win for our farmers, our rural and regional communities and our nation.”

In 2016-17, Australia’s top exports to the EU were canola at $1.9 billion, wine at $566 million, wool at $333m, beef and veal at $229m and nuts at $226m.

Reduced tariffs improve export opportunities for farmers by making it easier for them to access key markets. FTAs also give Australian farmers an advantage over competing countries who do not have FTAs.

Meanwhile, an alliance of Australia’s meat, wine, dairy and horticulture industries will embark on a mission to reinforce the nation’s position as a premium food source for high-end Chinese consumers.

The Premium Australian Food and Wine Collaboration is a new cross-industry partnership comprising Dairy Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia; Horticulture Innovation Australia and Wine Australia, in co-operation with Austrade.

It is focussed on growing agricultural trade with Australia’s major food export partner.

A Premium Australian Food and Wine Seminar in Shanghai on June 15 will showcase the best produce from Australian farms to leading figures from across China’s food industry.