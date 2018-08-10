THE rise of the automated machines was one of the highlights at The University of WA’s (UWA) recent industry forum, with the Kondinin Group’s Ben White and Josh Giumelli sharing their experiences of automated technologies.

Every two years the pair, who has worked together for 20 years, travel to Germany where they attend Agritechnica with 500,000 others.

More than 2800 exhibitors from around the world demonstrate their machinery, equipment and technology under 40 hectares of roof.

Mr White said it took a while to get around the software and sensor technology on display.

“We are certainly seeing a real drive towards the software pathway in agriculture,” Mr White said.

“What is interesting is the past couple of times we have been to Agritechnica, there has been a real thrust towards autonomous machinery and equipment, not only prototypes but all the technology that sits behind that.”

Mr Giumelli said it was their job to get the information from the event and pass that onto WA farmers.

“We need to tell them about some of the technology that might be changing their lives in the future,” Mr Giumelli said.

“There have been a lot of changes in agriculture.

“We all hopped off the horse and jumped on the tractor at some stage.

“We have gone to mechanical harvesting and recently we have started using GPS guidance systems.

“We are more than certainly on the cusp of a significant revolution of automation on farms.”

The men first saw a machine operate autonomously in a broadacre cropping situation four years ago.

“There has always been the issue if a tractor just drove off through the fence and into the house,” Mr White said.

“There are some questions about social licence and safety.

“If we want to use this technology we might have to answer for it.”

Mr White said the Kondinin Group wanted to give farmers a snapshot of where automation was in agriculture, some of the machinery in the works and some of the things that were out there already.