FOUR women have been recognised for their contributions to regional WA and announced as State finalists for the 2018 Australian AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.

Sophie Dwyer, Darrylin Gordon, Paula Pownall and Carol Redford are this year's WA finalists for the prestigious award, which will offer a $10,000 bursary to drive the winner's project.

Agriculture, Food and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the award celebrated female leaders across rural and regional WA, provided access to professional development opportunities, and boosted the profile of primary industries in regional WA.

"Women have always been at the heart of regional Western Australia, and now we are seeing women really stepping up in the economic space as entrepreneurs and innovators," Ms MacTiernan said.

"This year's finalists are focused on initiatives that are central to the McGowan government's job-creating regional agenda – regional manufacturing, premium food opportunities, developing new agricultural industries and driving regional tourism.”

With a passion for astronomy, Gingin's Carole Redford has been working to boost the profile of astro-tourism in the WA MidWest and Wheatbelt.

Having founded Stargazers Club WA in 2013, Ms Redford now aims to mentor Wheatbelt tourism organisations and support astro-tourism businesses to attract visitors to regional towns.

With their low light pollution, Ms Redford said several of the State's regional communities were located in the prime position to capitalise on the growing international interest in astronomy.

"I think WA has this amazing night sky asset and it's because we're in the southern hemisphere, but Perth is also the most isolated capital city in the world, so you don't have to travel very far and you have this great, easy access to beautiful, pristine night skies," Ms Redford said.

"I think it's about time that the world recognised that we've got this amazing attraction here.

"My plan is to head out to the Wheatbelt and the MidWest regions to mentor local governments and also the local tourism associations to recognise what an amazing asset they have, but then to link them together in a network of astro-tourism towns so that they can be on a digital map that's promoted near and far to those who just don't have the access to our beautiful stars."