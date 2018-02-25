 

Awards to recognise regional women

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
25 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

FOUR women have been recognised for their contributions to regional WA and announced as State finalists for the 2018 Australian AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.

Sophie Dwyer, Darrylin Gordon, Paula Pownall and Carol Redford are this year's WA finalists for the prestigious award, which will offer a $10,000 bursary to drive the winner's project.

Agriculture, Food and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the award celebrated female leaders across rural and regional WA, provided access to professional development opportunities, and boosted the profile of primary industries in regional WA.

"Women have always been at the heart of regional Western Australia, and now we are seeing women really stepping up in the economic space as entrepreneurs and innovators," Ms MacTiernan said.

"This year's finalists are focused on initiatives that are central to the McGowan government's job-creating regional agenda – regional manufacturing, premium food opportunities, developing new agricultural industries and driving regional tourism.”

With a passion for astronomy, Gingin's Carole Redford has been working to boost the profile of astro-tourism in the WA MidWest and Wheatbelt.

Having founded Stargazers Club WA in 2013, Ms Redford now aims to mentor Wheatbelt tourism organisations and support astro-tourism businesses to attract visitors to regional towns.

With their low light pollution, Ms Redford said several of the State's regional communities were located in the prime position to capitalise on the growing international interest in astronomy.

"I think WA has this amazing night sky asset and it's because we're in the southern hemisphere, but Perth is also the most isolated capital city in the world, so you don't have to travel very far and you have this great, easy access to beautiful, pristine night skies," Ms Redford said.

"I think it's about time that the world recognised that we've got this amazing attraction here.

"My plan is to head out to the Wheatbelt and the MidWest regions to mentor local governments and also the local tourism associations to recognise what an amazing asset they have, but then to link them together in a network of astro-tourism towns so that they can be on a digital map that's promoted near and far to those who just don't have the access to our beautiful stars."

As part of her vision, Ms Redford said there was an important role for Aboriginal tourism businesses to play in sharing their stories and connections with the night sky.

"At every point I want the visitor to be able to relate back to or link back to stories of the night sky and we have some amazing Aboriginal astronomy stories that will create a very authentic and unique experience to the visitor,” she said.

Meantime, Perth's Sophie Dwyer vision is to create a sustainable hemp industry in the State, with a focus on regional manufacturing.

Ms Dwyer's project is to develop the commercial case for investing into hemp seed as a food.

She believes that by building both a thriving food and industrial fibre industry, hemp can provide an alternative crop for broadacre farmers to utilise within their rotation.

Halls Creek's finalist Darrylin Gordon is a traditional owner of Lamboo station in the Kimberley and aims to develop an holistic on-station community training and empowerment program for land management and cattle production.

Ms Gordon's program will focus on building self-respect and pride, together with valuable employment and life skills.

Peel finalist Paula Pownall intends to promote insect farming as a sustainable added income for farm businesses.

Ms Pownall is the founder of start-up company Grubs Up, which operates as an edible cricket farm.

The WA winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at an event held at Government House, with the national winner announced in September.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables