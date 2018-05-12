AWB is the latest agribusiness to attempt to provide a form of multi-peril crop insurance (MPCI) to grain growers, releasing what the company said was an industry-first set of products.

AWB general manager for customers Ben Fargher said growers would be able to specifically insure for frost and crop establishment failure.

He said the idea was that farmers could add-on risks specific to their business on top of the basic fire and hail coverage traditionally offered by Australian crop insurance.

“We wanted to allow farmers to pay for the coverage they wanted, rather than having to fork out for a range of perils that were not relevant to them,” Mr Fargher said.

Farmers will be able to insure for frost with the AWB product throughout this growing season, while the crop establishment feature will be added next year.

Mr Fargher said the feedback was that these two areas were where farmers most wanted cover.

“Frost can be devastating and can decimate yields, while having crop establishment protection allows farmers to be able to dry sow with more confidence,” he said.

AWB product development manager Andrew Gregor said the insurance would be designed to protect the cost of production rather than estimated income.

“Payouts will be calculated on the actual costs in putting the crop in the ground,” he said.

Mr Gregor said it would fit in with a range of agronomic risk management strategies.

“You would probably look at switching crop types for some of the later sown paddocks if the break did not come early enough for long season varieties, or crops that need to be planted early, go in for a short season cereal crop for example.

“For other paddocks where you have dry sown and there is not a good enough establishment this insurance will help out.”

Mr Gregor said the actual cost of the insurance was set by the grower.

“You can select whatever level of cover you like and pay accordingly,” he said.

Mr Fargher and Mr Gregor said AWB was looking to keep premiums low.