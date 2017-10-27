“BAARBARA has got Shaun covered – knitting our new eweniforms at Ongerup.”

That was the clever caption to go with the competition-winning photograph sent in by Jye Duggan, from South Needilup, 25 kilometres south east of Ongerup, in the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Group Selfie Competition.

Running for the past two months, Farm Weekly has been inundated with entries from people showcasing their involvement in the wool industry but it was Jye’s entry that impressed the judges the most.

For his efforts Jye has won a $4400 travel voucher – reward for a photograph that took some time to create.

“We saw in the competition it said to be creative, so we wracked our brains on how to be creative and decided to chuck a couple of sheep in the photograph,” Jye said.

After getting hold of his mother-in-law’s knitting needles, Jye and the family tossed around a few ideas and grabbed some of the sheep from one of the quieter mobs.

“It probably took about 30 minutes to set up, we put one of the sheep in an old cane chair – she just sat there quietly but it was quite a bit of effort to get everything in the right spot.”

This is the Duggan’s third year of living in the Ongerup area where they share farm after relocating from Narrikup.

When quizzed on how the travel voucher would be spent, Jye was not sure – suggesting a trip to the Whitsundays off the Queensland coast or somewhere in Europe could be on the cards.