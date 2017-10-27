 

Baarbara and Shaun win selfie comp for Jye

DARREN O'DEA
27 Oct, 2017 02:33 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
This is the creative entry from Jye Duggan that has won the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Group Selfie competition. Thank you to everyone who sent entries in.
This is the creative entry from Jye Duggan that has won the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Group Selfie competition. Thank you to everyone who sent entries in.

“BAARBARA has got Shaun covered – knitting our new eweniforms at Ongerup.”

That was the clever caption to go with the competition-winning photograph sent in by Jye Duggan, from South Needilup, 25 kilometres south east of Ongerup, in the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Group Selfie Competition.

Running for the past two months, Farm Weekly has been inundated with entries from people showcasing their involvement in the wool industry but it was Jye’s entry that impressed the judges the most.

For his efforts Jye has won a $4400 travel voucher – reward for a photograph that took some time to create.

“We saw in the competition it said to be creative, so we wracked our brains on how to be creative and decided to chuck a couple of sheep in the photograph,” Jye said.

After getting hold of his mother-in-law’s knitting needles, Jye and the family tossed around a few ideas and grabbed some of the sheep from one of the quieter mobs.

“It probably took about 30 minutes to set up, we put one of the sheep in an old cane chair – she just sat there quietly but it was quite a bit of effort to get everything in the right spot.”

This is the Duggan’s third year of living in the Ongerup area where they share farm after relocating from Narrikup.

When quizzed on how the travel voucher would be spent, Jye was not sure – suggesting a trip to the Whitsundays off the Queensland coast or somewhere in Europe could be on the cards.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
light grey arrow
The "Lambs" I buy at the butcher in town are all hoggets ( I assume) as a big dorper lamb
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables