 

Bacteria tests improve yield potential

MEGAN CECHNER
13 Jul, 2017 09:40 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
MALDIID director Sofie De Meyer. In a worldwide first the business is using mass spectrometry technology to help identify rhizobia bacteria to maximise potential legume pasture and crop yields.
MALDIID director Sofie De Meyer. In a worldwide first the business is using mass spectrometry technology to help identify rhizobia bacteria to maximise potential legume pasture and crop yields.

A MURDOCH university-based start-up business that is helping identify and testing for rhizobial bacteria in legume pastures and crops has won a State Government innovation award.

MALDIID was one of 22 businesses receiving up to a $20,000 grant from the government to commercialise its business.

MALDIID provides farmers with a service to test their legume pastures and crops, ensuring the rhizobia bacteria is working to its full potential.

The business began as a research project at the university before it was launched as a commercial company in January.

It attracted State Government and the university’s attention for its world-leading research.

MALDIID is the first commercial business globally that uses the matrix-assisted laser desorption ionisation (MALDI) technique to identify rhizobia.

As well is the innovation grant, the company was awarded the Murdoch University Vice Chancellor’s award for innovation, enterprise and entrepreneurship last month.

Company director Sofie De Meyer said current methods for testing rhizobia activity were laborious and the service provided for farmers would helped ensure they were getting the maximum yield potential from their legumes.

The company concept came through conversations with farmers who wanted to check if rhizobia in legume nodules were delivering the maximum yield – and nitrogen fixing-potential.

“Each legume has a specific rhizobia with which they collaborate to fix nitrogen for the plant in return for sugar for the bacteria,” Dr De Meyer said.

“Having the correct strain means you have maximum yield potential for the plant and if testing shows that is not the right strain, then it can limit the yield potential.”

In a world-first, the company uses mass spectrometry and gene sequencing technology to test and identify the bacteria within legumes.

“Mass spectrometry is used in bacterial diagnostics mainly in the medical fields but it had never been applied elsewhere which is why I started looking at that technology and how it can be implemented in rhizobia and more importantly straight from the nodule,” Dr De Meyer said.

The commercial test allows farmers to test the roots of legume crops and legume pastures, including annual and perennial medics, clovers, serradella and biserrula, pea, Faba bean, lentil, chickpeas, soybeans and lupins.

Using a sample kit, farmers take four samples per paddock of their legume crop or pasture from mid-July through to October, depending on the region, or before flowering.

The pasture or crop samples are then tested using mass spectrometry and a “fingerprint” from the sample is cross-checked against MALDIID’s extensive rhizobia database.

Dr De Meyer said farmers were provided with the results and recommendations on whether their pastures or crop need additional soil inoculants.

“Pastures can look very good above ground but that doesn’t mean that below ground they are doing what they should be doing, as it could be using nitrogen from the soil rather than putting it back,” she said.

“The test will help farmers understand if the legume is putting nitrogen back into the soil and giving nitrogen for the subsequent crop.”

Dr De Meyer said the business would use the State Government innovation grant to increase its identification bank of rhizobia to include the majority of legumes used in Australian agriculture.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables