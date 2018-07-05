STANDING naked in front of a camera is not typically where most WA farmers find themselves in their comfort zone.

But that didn’t stop more than 20 men and women from the State’s agricultural industry baring it all last week, as they joined The Naked Farmer on its mission to spread awareness about the importance of rural mental health.

Growers from Dumbleyung and Mullewa were among those to get their gear off as they joined the popular social media project for the 2018 The Naked Farmer Aussie Farm Tour.

Since its establishment just over a year ago by Victorian grower Ben Brooksby, The Naked Farmer has proven itself a social media success, building an online following close to 100,000 on platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

As its name suggests, The Naked Farmer’s popularity is driven by photos shared of everyday farmers – male and female – performing regular on-farm tasks without their clothes on.

Mr Brooksby said the concept for the social media page began after a light-hearted post of himself nude in a truck full of lentils gained plenty of online traction and evolved into something more meaningful.

“The idea behind it was showcasing farmers from around Australia and the world to educate people in non-rural areas about where our food and fibre comes from,” Mr Brooksby said.

“Social media is everywhere, so you can connect with people in those remote areas because they are on Instagram or Facebook.

“People scroll through Instagram and Facebook and if you see a photo of a tractor you might just keep scrolling, but if you see a naked person in front of it, you’re going to read what the caption says so it’s a perfect opportunity to educate people.”

After a few months online and a steady growth in popularity, Mr Brooksby decided to use The Naked Farmer’s profile to raise awareness of mental health – an issue affecting many regional and agricultural communities.

According to a 2013 study by Melbourne University researchers, global suicide rates for agricultural workers were 1.6 times higher than the average for all employed people.