TRAVELLERS heading south from the Kimberley are urged to check their belongings for the serious weed Noogoora burr (Xanthium strumarium) to prevent its spread to other parts of the State.

Noogoora burr infestations occur in some areas of the Kimberley, but the invasive weed has been prevented from establishing elsewhere in Western Australia.

The reminder follows the recent detection of Noogoora burr at the De Grey River and camp area in the Pilbara.

The infestation was reported to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and will be treated by the landholders, in combination with regional biosecurity organisations and the department.

DPIRD invasive species manager Kay Bailey said Noogoora burr was a significant weed that had the potential to seriously impact agricultural and pastoral industries in the north.

“Noogoora burr is one of the most serious and widespread weeds in the world,” Ms Bailey said.

“It flourishes in areas with high rainfall and a temperate climate and is often found after spring or summer floods, particularly along rivers and creek flats, on roadsides and on pastoral land.

“Noogoora burr spreads by seed located in the burrs, which can spread by becoming attached to pets and livestock, clothing and footwear, so help from the community is vital in preventing the spread of this weed.

“The burrs can also float, enabling the weed to move and spread via rivers and waterbodies.”

Ms Bailey encouraged people leaving the Kimberley to check their clothing, shoes and socks and pets for weed burrs and carefully dispose of burrs to prevent Noogoora spreading further south.

Declared plants and other weeds are easy to identify, survey and report using the MyWeedWatcher mobile device app.

The app’s identification guide allows users to search for a weed according to the plant’s characteristics, such as flower colour, leaf shape, and plant type.

To report suspect Noogoora infestations outside the Kimberley region, call 9368 3080 or email padis@dpird.wa.gov.au