 

Be wary of burr risk

06 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Travellers heading through the Kimberley should check their clothing and pets for Noogoora burr to stop the weed spreading south.
Travellers heading through the Kimberley should check their clothing and pets for Noogoora burr to stop the weed spreading south.

TRAVELLERS heading south from the Kimberley are urged to check their belongings for the serious weed Noogoora burr (Xanthium strumarium) to prevent its spread to other parts of the State.

Noogoora burr infestations occur in some areas of the Kimberley, but the invasive weed has been prevented from establishing elsewhere in Western Australia.

The reminder follows the recent detection of Noogoora burr at the De Grey River and camp area in the Pilbara.

The infestation was reported to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and will be treated by the landholders, in combination with regional biosecurity organisations and the department.

DPIRD invasive species manager Kay Bailey said Noogoora burr was a significant weed that had the potential to seriously impact agricultural and pastoral industries in the north.

“Noogoora burr is one of the most serious and widespread weeds in the world,” Ms Bailey said.

“It flourishes in areas with high rainfall and a temperate climate and is often found after spring or summer floods, particularly along rivers and creek flats, on roadsides and on pastoral land.

“Noogoora burr spreads by seed located in the burrs, which can spread by becoming attached to pets and livestock, clothing and footwear, so help from the community is vital in preventing the spread of this weed.

“The burrs can also float, enabling the weed to move and spread via rivers and waterbodies.”

Ms Bailey encouraged people leaving the Kimberley to check their clothing, shoes and socks and pets for weed burrs and carefully dispose of burrs to prevent Noogoora spreading further south.

Declared plants and other weeds are easy to identify, survey and report using the MyWeedWatcher mobile device app.

The app’s identification guide allows users to search for a weed according to the plant’s characteristics, such as flower colour, leaf shape, and plant type.

To report suspect Noogoora infestations outside the Kimberley region, call 9368 3080 or email padis@dpird.wa.gov.au

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
YAAAY - " Diversification " was necessary in the late 1980's. "Transition " is what is needed
light grey arrow
We all know this is just political rhetoric verses a Liberal Federal government and a Labor
light grey arrow
Time for the industry to stop shifting blame on to everyone else and take responsibility for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables