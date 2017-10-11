 

Bee gear from interstate prohibited in WA

11 Oct, 2017 10:22 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

WESTERN Australian beekeepers have been reminded the importation of any bees or used beekeeping equipment from interstate is prohibited.

WAFarmers has issued a warning to WA apiarists saying the importation of bees or used equipment could be a biosecurity threat to the WA bee population.

WAFarmers beekeeping section president, Leilani Leyland, said queen bees or bee hives containing bees and used bee equipment cannot be brought into Western Australia under any circumstances.

“Bee products including honey, wax, pollen and royal jelly can be bought into WA but only under strict quarantine conditions,” Mrs Leyland said.

“Western Australia has strict processes in place which not only monitor the transference of queen bees, but also protect our enviable position as a state with a clean and green image.

“Diseases including the highly infectious European Foulbrood are currently present in the eastern states which, if transferred to WA, could have the potential to decimate the state’s bee population.

“While we understand that the waiting times for Queen bee lists can often be lengthy, this is a critically important process as diseases can be carried on Queen bees, and we do not want to threaten our position by something as trivial as impatience or ignorance.”

Mrs Leyland said buyers should be wary of sellers from both inter-state and international locations that do not have restrictions advertised.

“Merchandise that is imported risks confiscation, the imposition of a costly fine and even prosecution under Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007,” she said.

“If you notice this type of behaviour, advise a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Apiary Officer or a member of the Bees Industry Council of WA immediately.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables