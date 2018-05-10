IMPROVED predictive systems may be able to allow climate forecasters to predict potential climatic events, such as El Niño / La Niña as far as a year out.

The Australian cropping industry has long wanted more lead time in identifying potential climate drivers that could influence weather through the growing season.

At present, the period around winter crop sowing, in mid-autumn, is a time of low skill for forecasting events such as El Niño (ENSO)

However, Matias Heino, a doctoral candidate at Aalto University, Finland, which has conducted research into large scale weather cycles and their influence on cropping systems globally, said a newly proposed method, based on network analysis, had increased the potential forecasting range of El Niño to up to 12 months.

However, the improvements will not extend to other important climate drivers such as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) or the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), where the forecasting skill is not as high.

Mr Heino said the development of better climate driver forecasting would aid agriculture worldwide.

“There is great potential to increase the resilience of the global food production system by coupling this increased forecasting skill with knowledge about the impacts of these oscillations,” he said.

The Aalto University research has highlighted the massive impact climate cycles have on crop production across the globe.

Mr Heino said ENSO’s impact on grain production in Australia and North and South America was well documented, with El Niño phases drier than average in general in Australia, wetter than average in the Americas and vice versa for La Niña.

ENSO has the biggest impact on crop production globally, however, other climate drivers less well known in Australia, such as the NAO, significantly affect crop production, not only in parts of Europe, which directly border the North Atlantic, but in many parts of Mediterranean Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

The NAO is similar to ENSO in that it mainly impacts the flow of moist air onto land masses.