HEATHER Allen is set to be re-elected unopposed president when the Country Women’s Association of WA (CWA) kicks off its 94th State Conference at the Fremantle Sailing Club next Monday, July 23.

Ms Allen, Geraldton, has been at the helm of the time-honoured organisation for the past two years and is looking forward to her third and final year when her appointment is ratified at the conference that will run until Thursday, July 26.

A president can only serve for a maximum of three years.

Apart from the formalities Ms Allen said she keen to catch up with “old” and new members from all over the State.

Being the president she is across what most branches are doing but said it was a great chance to meet women who had joined the organisation over the past 12 months.

Ms Allen said the conference was a good opportunity from members from all walks of life to meet and get an understanding of how they supported their respective communities.

Several awards will be presented next Monday night, including the Clarice Ruddock Memorial Award that goes to the branch that has contributed in an exceptional manner to its local community.

Last year the award went to the Yarloop branch for its outstanding community service before, during and after the devastating fires that destroyed their CWA Hall in January 2016.

Despite the setback, Yarloop members were out helping others affected by the fire immediately afterwards.

Ms Allen has been assessing the nominations and said she was impressed by what some members and branches had done over the past 12 months.

The Young Volunteer award and community grant presentations will also be announced on the first day of the conference.

Ms Allen said she was impressed with an increased interest in the volunteer award.

An honour board that recognises the organisation’s past State treasurers will also be unveiled early on at the conference.

‘Embracing Diversity – Working as One’ is the theme that will be adopted at the conference and will be applicable across all branches for the next 12 months.