MORE than an event, it’s an opportunity.

That’s how LambEx 2018 organisers and committee members describe the sheep and lamb extravaganza that will be held in Perth on Sunday, August 5 to Tuesday, August 7.

The program features a fantastic line-up of international and Australian speakers who will present on an array of local and global issues for the sheep and lamb industry.

To be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, conference chairwoman Bindi Murray said the event was shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.

“We have a fantastic program and an amazing line-up of speakers from across the globe who will provide a thought-provoking and insightful look at the lamb and sheep industry in Australia and internationally,” Ms Murray said.

“LambEx 2018 keynote speakers are internationally recognised including CEO for The Center for Food Integrity Charlie Arnot and Beef and Lamb New Zealand independent director, Melissa Clark-Reynolds.

“We are also excited to welcome James Rebanks from the Lake District of the UK.”

Others to speak include AuctionsPlus’ Angus Street who will answer the question whether farmers can expect ‘Amazon-style’ disruption in livestock marketing in years to come, consultant Jason Trompf who will look at the achievements and leakages of the sheep supply chain and Meat & Livestock Australia’s Lisa Sharp who will discuss the new generation consumer through the lens of making sure growers are producing what they want.

“All sectors of the lamb industry have come together to build on LambEx’s previous success and ensure the Australian sheep and lamb industry continues its proud tradition of showcasing its industry,” Ms Murray said.

“It’s never been a more profitable time to be a lamb producer.

“In the past 12 months sheep, lamb and wool prices have risen to some of the highest levels they’ve ever been.

“LambEx 2018 will continue to highlight how our industry has grown and what steps producers and industry stakeholders can continue to take to ensure a lift in production and subsequent profits.”

LambEx 2018 major event partners are the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Meat & Livestock Australia and WAMMCO International.

Other major sponsors include Fairfax Agricultural Media, Fletcher International Exports, Australian Wool Innovation, Virbac Australia, Rabobank and Boehringer Ingelheim.